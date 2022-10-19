Read full article on original website
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
MLB
Astros ride all-around dominance to 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK -- When the Astros came to Yankee Stadium in June and split four games with the Yankees, it wasn’t really a true indication of how much they had dominated. Houston never trailed at any point in the four games, with the exception of two walk-off swings by Aaron Judge that kept the Yankees from being swept.
MLB
Altuve snaps historic postseason hitless streak in G3
NEW YORK -- As the Astros have been saying all along, it was only a matter of time for Jose Altuve. Houston’s All-Star second baseman may have set a Major League record for the longest hitless streak to start a postseason, but it came to an end on Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium, as Altuve sliced a double into the right-field corner off Yankees starter -- and former teammate -- Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning of the Astros’ 5-0 win in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
MLB
Pirates' Davis, Priester lead the way in AFL win
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A Henry Davis Fall League homer has been simmering beneath the surface for weeks, but it finally boiled over during Surprise’s victory Friday night with a 404-foot shot to left field in the fifth. Hours before Pittsburgh’s top prospect enjoyed a multihit night during the Saguaros’...
MLB
Yorke finding success with steady approach in the desert
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Pick a pitch type, and then pick a quadrant. Pitching sounds simple when boiled down to those simple tasks, but pitching when Nick Yorke stands in the box, ready for any and everything -- any and everywhere -- becomes much more complicated, as the Red Sox No. 4 prospect showed during a three-hit, two-RBI performance for Scottsdale on Friday.
MLB
5 Rays prospects on the rise amid farm success
ST. PETERSBURG -- Good player development doesn’t always lead to success on the field in the Minor Leagues. The Rays certainly make it seem that way, though. While Tampa Bay reached the postseason for a fourth straight year, Triple-A Durham (86-64) won the Triple-A National Championship, Double-A Montgomery (70-61) made the Southern League semifinals, High-A Bowling Green (78-52) won a second straight South Atlantic League title, Single-A Charleston (88-44) did the same in the Carolina League and the Rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays (39-16) lost in the final game of their league championship series.
MLB
Mets' Vasil tosses 4 shutout innings in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- Strike one is indeed the best pitch one can throw. Just ask Mets right-hander Mike Vasil. Over his first two Arizona Fall League starts, the Mets’ No. 11 prospect struggled to get ahead of hitters, a big reason why he allowed five earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. He came into Friday’s start against the Mesa Solar Sox hoping to reverse that trend and succeeded, tossing four shutout innings as his Peoria Javelinas blanked Mesa, 4-0.
MLB
5 Blue Jays prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In many ways, this was a year of transition for the Blue Jays’ farm system. That can be a good thing, especially...
MLB
5 Cubs prospects to look out for ahead of 2023
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Cubs Beat newsletter. This week, we’ll take a look back at some of the standout stories in the Minor League season in 2022, plus some things to keep an eye on with the ’23 campaign in mind.
MLB
Teams that owned other teams in October
In this year’s American League Championship Series, the Yankees are trying to turn the tide against an Astros club that has had their number in the postseason. Going back to 2015, when Houston snapped a nine-season playoff drought, it has defeated New York in a postseason series three straight times, if you include the 2015 AL Wild Card Game. Another victory this time around would push that streak into truly rare territory.
MLB
After breakout season, Auer leads Rays in AFL
Only five Minor Leaguers finished with at least 15 homers and 45 stolen bases in 2022, and only three of them were playing in their age-21 seasons or younger. Two of them are Top 15 overall prospects in Anthony Volpe (No. 5) and Elly De La Cruz (No. 14). The third is Rays No. 12 prospect Mason Auer, who finished with 15 blasts and 48 thefts in 115 games between Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green in his first full season.
MLB
6 Braves prospect storylines to watch
ATLANTA -- One of a baseball front office’s greatest accomplishments would be to win a World Series while possessing the game’s top farm system. After winning last year’s World Series, the Braves didn’t enter this season with one of the game’s top farm systems. But they may have had something better: With Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, they already have proven stars under 25 years old locked up long term. The team’s future was further brightened by the emergences of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, who now stand as the top two candidates for the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
MLB
Pages among talented Dodgers prospects in AFL
Andy Pages has boasted big-time power upon his introduction to stateside ball. Steadily climbing the Dodgers’ organizational ladder, the club’s No. 5 prospect joins the Glendale Desert Dogs in Arizona at just 21 years old, having mashed 57 home runs over his past two years between High-A and Double-A.
MLB
Check out five O's prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from the Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Take it from a top Orioles prospect who has seen recent Minor League action in person -- even after the big league arrivals of some heralded youngsters -- there are still plenty of exciting players coming through Baltimore’s farm system.
MLB
Champagne mishap pushes McCullers back to Game 4
Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. has given new meaning to the phrase “champagne problems.”. The right-hander was lined up to start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, but he will start Game 4 instead. Why? McCullers said he was pushed back after being hit on the elbow by a champagne bottle and sustaining a small cut during the team’s clubhouse celebration in Seattle following Game 3 of the ALDS.
MLB
Phillies prospects push Saguaros to win in AFL
While the Phillies continue their magical run from the National League’s sixth seed to the League Championship Series, a strong contingent of Philadelphia prospects are building a case to contribute in the near future. Four of the club’s farmhands had their hands in the Surprise Saguaros’ 7-0 win in...
MLB
Cards' Walker, Winn showcasing elite talents in AFL
Look back on last year’s Cardinals contingent in the Arizona Fall League, and there should be plenty of familiar names: Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, Zack Thompson, Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante and Jake Walsh. All eight appeared for the NL Central champions to some degree in 2022, ranging from Donovan's 4.1 bWAR to three relief appearances for Walsh -- a rare success rate even by the AFL’s high standards.
MLB
How SD might deploy Clev, key arms in G4
PHILADELPHIA -- Trailing two games to one in the National League Championship Series, the Padres will turn to right-hander Mike Clevinger for Game 4 on Saturday night in Philadelphia. But for how long, exactly?. “I’m going to go until Bob comes and tells me I can’t go anymore,” Clevinger said....
MLB
With foundation set, Mariners aim to get closer to WS goal
For the first time in their entire tandem tenure in Seattle, Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais find themselves in unfamiliar territory heading into the offseason. They have roster clarity on a talented group, most of which will return. They have the backing from ownership to continue adding talent externally, with a payroll at roughly $110 million, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. They have a reinvigorated fanbase that brought one of the most electric atmospheres seen in recent memory. They have the attention of the American League heavyweights, even if their postseason elimination came with a sting to a division rival.
MLB
'A dream come true': Macko leads Mariners in AFL
Mariners left-hander Adam Macko might only be 21 years old, but he’s already traveled the world. Born in Slovakia, he grew up in Ireland, then moved to Alberta, Canada for high school. That’s where the Mariners drafted him, taking him in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft. But when he found out he was coming to Arizona for this year’s Fall League, Macko thought it was the most exciting trip of his life.
