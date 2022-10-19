ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Notre Dame commit scores TD on insane punt return

Notre Dame football commit Peyton Bowen put his punt return skills on display recently in a touchdown return that must have many Fighting Irish fans thinking about Raghib “Rocket” Ismail. Bowen, who is committed to the Irish in the Class of 2023, received a punt during the fourth...
Top four-star Michigan football target sets decision date

Michigan football gained a commitment on Monday in three-star athlete Kendrick Bell. The Wolverines are hoping to gain another one come Oct. 23. Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2023 cornerback Chris Peal will be making his commitment on Sunday. The 247Sports four-star recruit has Michigan as a finalist along with Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina State.
