thecomeback.com
Notre Dame commit scores TD on insane punt return
Notre Dame football commit Peyton Bowen put his punt return skills on display recently in a touchdown return that must have many Fighting Irish fans thinking about Raghib “Rocket” Ismail. Bowen, who is committed to the Irish in the Class of 2023, received a punt during the fourth...
Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football
As we enter the stretch run of the 2022 high school football season, here are 20 defensive players who've been tearing it up.
Updated Heisman Trophy race odds, performances after Week 7
Winning a Heisman Trophy puts an athlete in a very, very exclusive club. It also punches your ticket to the “Heisman House” commercials, so there’s that too. Ohio State has a long history of Heisman trophies, tied for the most of any program with Notre Dame and Oklahoma (seven). Sorry USC, Reggie Bush took the Trojans’ total down to six after he was stripped of his.
Mike vs. the World: Matt Rhule's Next Destination
Mike Farrell and company talk about where former Baylor Bears and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will end up
Top four-star Michigan football target sets decision date
Michigan football gained a commitment on Monday in three-star athlete Kendrick Bell. The Wolverines are hoping to gain another one come Oct. 23. Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2023 cornerback Chris Peal will be making his commitment on Sunday. The 247Sports four-star recruit has Michigan as a finalist along with Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina State.
247Sports
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Longhorns are on upset watch, according to CBS Sports analyst
In a showdown of ranked Big 12 teams this weekend, the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-1) will host the No. 20 ranked Texas Longhorns (5-2). Despite Oklahoma State being at home and the higher-ranked team, Texas sits as a 6.5-point favorite. CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah believes that the Cowboys will pull off the upset and win the game outright.
Gerrit Cole tips cap to Astros lineup: 'These are pitcher's pitches, and they're putting good swings on them'
Gerrit Cole had to tip his cap to the Astros lineup after they got to the Yankee ace despite the righty making “two and a half mistakes” all night.
