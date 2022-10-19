Read full article on original website
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WFMJ.com
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank's Cafe opened on Market Street this summer.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: Growing giant pumpkins
SALEM, Ohio — Benjamin McMillin has a passion for pumpkins. He has a patch in his Salem backyard but he doesn't grow your average pumpkins. He grows pumpkins that are award-winning. McMillin first became interested in growing giant pumpkins a few years ago. “Well, believe it or not, we...
Farm and Dairy
Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD
Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Farm and Dairy
Autos, tractors, firearms, and misc.
Sat., October 22, 2022 at 10:00am — Ken Layne, Auctioneer. To settle the estate of the late Richard Davidson, we will sell the following on location:. Rt. 76 to Bailey Rd. exit – go North on Bailey to first Rd. on Left – Next to Shelly-Sands. Across...
WFMJ.com
Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region
Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
WFMJ.com
Humane agents seek owner of dog found with fever, dehydrated in Youngstown
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is asking members of the public to help them find the owner of a dog found abandoned and sick on Youngstown’s West Side. A post on the agency’s Facebook page says the dog, recovered on Dogwood Drive, was suffering from a fever, dehydration, and was soaked in urine.
WFMJ.com
New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs
A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
JobsNOW: Dearing Compressor hiring for several positions
Dearing Compressor builds compressors that shoot natural gas and other gases through pipelines.
Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County
Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
WFMJ.com
APP EXTRA: Buddy's Cafe & Grille reopens under new ownership
Buddy's Cafe & Grille on Jacob's Road in Youngstown has reopened under new ownership after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. New owners Anna Hromyak and Sammy Abu-Enjeela told 21 News they did little to change the look of the restaurant for the sake of nostalgia. The restaurant is...
WFMJ.com
Niles issues boil alert after water restoration
The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
whbc.com
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
wtuz.com
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
A house fire on East Myrtle avenue this weekend marked Youngstown's 53rd arson this year. It's the city's fourth arson this month.
