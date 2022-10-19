ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan

Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
BOARDMAN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Growing giant pumpkins

SALEM, Ohio — Benjamin McMillin has a passion for pumpkins. He has a patch in his Salem backyard but he doesn't grow your average pumpkins. He grows pumpkins that are award-winning. McMillin first became interested in growing giant pumpkins a few years ago. “Well, believe it or not, we...
SALEM, OH
Farm and Dairy

Buy Ohio native shrubs from Stark County SWCD

Native shrubs. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for Ohio native shrubs. All shrubs are $30 plus sales tax (6.50%) and offered in 3-gallon containers with a height of approximately 3 feet. Shrubs available include arrowwood viburnum, black chokeberry, button bush, Carolina allspice, common elderberry, ninebark, red osier dogwood and winterberry holly.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Autos, tractors, firearms, and misc.

Sat., October 22, 2022 at 10:00am — Ken Layne, Auctioneer. To settle the estate of the late Richard Davidson, we will sell the following on location:. Rt. 76 to Bailey Rd. exit – go North on Bailey to first Rd. on Left – Next to Shelly-Sands. Across...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region

Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

New Waterford factory plans expansion, new jobs

A Columbiana County steel fabricating is expanding and preparing to hire new workers. Business at 'Steelcon' in New Waterford is so good, they can't keep up with incoming orders. "Right now, we just don't have the room to service the contracts we have right now. We are actually having to...
NEW WATERFORD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Karate Kid and Cobra Kai actor coming to Belmont County

Sensei Ron Thomas, Bobby Brown from the movie The Karate Kid, and the tv show Cobra Kai will be coming to Belmont County this weekend. Thomas will be visiting the Taylor Martial Arts Academy in St.Clairsville on October 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM. Not only will Thomas be available for a photo and autograph […]
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint announced in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The New Cumberland Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the state’s impaired driving laws on Saturday, October 29. The checkpoint will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. and end at approximately 1:00 a.m. The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WFMJ.com

APP EXTRA: Buddy's Cafe & Grille reopens under new ownership

Buddy's Cafe & Grille on Jacob's Road in Youngstown has reopened under new ownership after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. New owners Anna Hromyak and Sammy Abu-Enjeela told 21 News they did little to change the look of the restaurant for the sake of nostalgia. The restaurant is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles issues boil alert after water restoration

The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
NILES, OH
whbc.com

AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
STARK COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism

Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
SANDYVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy