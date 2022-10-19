Read full article on original website
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
Junior League of Tuscaloosa Hosts Holiday Movie Fundraiser
The holiday season is upon us and The Junior League of Tuscaloosa (JLT) is hosting its newest fundraiser and community event, "Merry & Bright," at the Bama Theatre on Saturday, December 17. This is an event where families can enjoy Christmas classics at the newly renovated Bama Theatre located at...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday
U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale
Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Midtown Village Offers Beer-Tasting, Live Music at First Harvest Jam Event
Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center will offer a fundraising beer tasting, live music, pop-up vendors and more at their first-ever Harvest Jam next weekend. Midtown was purchased last year by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, and a spokesperson for the company said they are excited to introduce the Druid City to a new event they plan to bring back annually.
PHOTOS: 51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Draws Thousands to Northport
The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts has officially come to a close, featuring over 270 artists and their artwork from around the country. This year's festival included musical performances, demonstrations and art activities for those of all ages and drew thousands of tourists to Kentuck Park in Northport over the weekend.
University of Alabama’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kicks Out Members After Investigation
A fraternity on the campus of the University of Alabama has kicked out some of its members after an investigation into their conduct, the Thread learned Tuesday. A spokesperson for the University confirmed the sanctions and said the University is conducting its own review of the matter, but declined to provide any specifics about the matter Tuesday.
Tuscaloosa Magnet Elementary’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Beren Melouk
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and Legal Services of Alabama, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series. Beren...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Vance Woman Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Crash Near Woodstock
A multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Vance woman Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Alabama 216, one mile west of Woodstock. O'Neal...
