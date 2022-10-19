ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Junior League of Tuscaloosa Hosts Holiday Movie Fundraiser

The holiday season is upon us and The Junior League of Tuscaloosa (JLT) is hosting its newest fundraiser and community event, "Merry & Bright," at the Bama Theatre on Saturday, December 17. This is an event where families can enjoy Christmas classics at the newly renovated Bama Theatre located at...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments

Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale

Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa

A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Midtown Village Offers Beer-Tasting, Live Music at First Harvest Jam Event

Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center will offer a fundraising beer tasting, live music, pop-up vendors and more at their first-ever Harvest Jam next weekend. Midtown was purchased last year by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, and a spokesperson for the company said they are excited to introduce the Druid City to a new event they plan to bring back annually.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
