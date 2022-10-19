Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Lions depth chart released for matchup vs. Cowboys
The bye week is over and on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to kickstart their 2022 season when they head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. With a win, the Lions would not only move to 2-4 on the season, but they would certainly flip the momentum on what has been a rough start.
Clayton News Daily
Hackett: Wilson Likely Gametime Decision vs. Jets
Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten off to the start that he or the Broncos envisioned after the team traded for him this past offseason. Now a hamstring injury only further adds to the difficult beginning of the campaign for the 33-year-old quarterback. Wilson suffered the injury late in Denver’s overtime...
Clayton News Daily
Ravens RB JK Dobbins Out With Injury vs. Browns
The Ravens began the season without JK Dobbins, as he finished up his recovery from the torn ACL that cost him the entire 2021 season. After four games back, the explosive running back will be sidelined once again, after going under the knife for another knee surgery. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
Clayton News Daily
Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?
The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.
Clayton News Daily
No. 17 Kansas State-No. 8 TCU Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
Sole possession of first place in the Big 12 will be on the line when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. TCU has won six straight games to start the season and aims to defeat a fourth consecutive ranked opponent after beating Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State over the last three weeks.
Clayton News Daily
McLaurin Addresses Impact of Snyder Scandals on Commanders
As the Daniel Snyder drama continues, the Commanders have to find a way to put it all in the background to focus on winning games. However, that can be a difficult thing to do. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been with the team since 2019, admitted it is not...
Clayton News Daily
Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football
View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the 2022 high school football season, SBLive Sports took a look at the best edge rushers, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties expected to be the cream of the crop across the national high school football landscape. Now we're checking...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Clayton News Daily
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy
No. 5 Clemson survived a scare vs. No. 14 Syracuse, coming back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Orange, 27-21. In the process, head coach Dabo Swinney benched quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik. In the end, while Klubnik led the comeback, it was the...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
David Montgomery – NFL – Player Prop Predictions, Lines and Trends
David Montgomery hits the field in Monday’s game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, with several player props available to wager on. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (2-4) hit the field against the New England Patriots (3-3) at Gillette Stadium in Week 7. Montgomery Rushing Insights. Montgomery...
Ja’Marr Chase will soar over the Falcons’ secondary on Sunday: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The over/under for Ja’Marr Chase’s total receiving yards on Sunday against the Falcons has moved up on DraftKings in recent days, but at 81.5 yards the over is still an attractive bet. The Bengals star receiver has only had more than 81 yards in...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.
numberfire.com
Colts' Nyheim Hines clears concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines cleared the league's concussion protocol. Hines is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also on track to return, so Hines will play his usual complementary role on passing downs. It's worth noting that Deon Jackson played well over the last two weeks and might have earned a role in the backfield moving forward, which would likely cut into Hines' workload more than Taylor's.
12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after No. 9 Ducks make a statement vs. No. 10 UCLA
After the game on Saturday afternoon, Oregon Ducks’ head coach was asked a difficult question. His team had just beat the No. 10 UCLA Bruins by a score of 45-30 and taken the undisputed top spot in the Pac-12 conference. On top of that, he had just welcomed the arguable best coach in Oregon history, and gave him a taste of his own medicine with a high-flying offense that was unable to be stopped. Lanning was asked to describe how good it felt to be in his position, as a first-year head coach finding unfounded success so early on in Eugene. As...
Vikings PFF grades on offense entering the bye week
The Minnesota Vikings enter the bye week at 5-1 and sit in a good spot with a two-game lead in the NFC North division. Despite the immediate success in the first year of the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, the Vikings still have a lot of room to grow. The main area that they should see growth is on the offensive side of the football.
Comments / 0