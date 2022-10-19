Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?
The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.
Clayton News Daily
Hackett: Wilson Likely Gametime Decision vs. Jets
Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten off to the start that he or the Broncos envisioned after the team traded for him this past offseason. Now a hamstring injury only further adds to the difficult beginning of the campaign for the 33-year-old quarterback. Wilson suffered the injury late in Denver’s overtime...
Clayton News Daily
Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday
Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback when the Steelers face the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami. Pittsburgh (2-4) announced Friday that Pickett was one of three players that cleared concussion protocol on the team. Tight end pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Clayton News Daily
Ravens RB JK Dobbins Out With Injury vs. Browns
The Ravens began the season without JK Dobbins, as he finished up his recovery from the torn ACL that cost him the entire 2021 season. After four games back, the explosive running back will be sidelined once again, after going under the knife for another knee surgery. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
Clayton News Daily
McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
Top 20 Defensive Players in High School Football
View the original article to see embedded media. Heading into the 2022 high school football season, SBLive Sports took a look at the best edge rushers, defensive linemen, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties expected to be the cream of the crop across the national high school football landscape. Now we're checking...
Clayton News Daily
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy
No. 5 Clemson survived a scare vs. No. 14 Syracuse, coming back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Orange, 27-21. In the process, head coach Dabo Swinney benched quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik. In the end, while Klubnik led the comeback, it was the...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.
