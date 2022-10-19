Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.

NORMAN, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO