Can Falcons DB Darren Hall Step Up vs. Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals?
The Atlanta Falcons will be going up against one of the top passing attacks in the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With one of the league's premier quarterbacks Joe Burrow playing alongside wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have averaged 248.7 yards through the first six games.
Pickett Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Start Sunday
Kenny Pickett is set to be the starting quarterback when the Steelers face the Dolphins on Sunday night in Miami. Pittsburgh (2-4) announced Friday that Pickett was one of three players that cleared concussion protocol on the team. Tight end pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were also cleared ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
Adding Christian McCaffrey Barely Moves 49ers’ Super Bowl Odds
The 49ers shocked the sports world when they traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night. San Francisco is sending second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a 2024 fifth rounder to Carolina in exchange for one of the NFL’s best all-around players. Fantasy managers...
McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
McLaurin Addresses Impact of Snyder Scandals on Commanders
As the Daniel Snyder drama continues, the Commanders have to find a way to put it all in the background to focus on winning games. However, that can be a difficult thing to do. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been with the team since 2019, admitted it is not...
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Addresses Potential QB Controversy
No. 5 Clemson survived a scare vs. No. 14 Syracuse, coming back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Orange, 27-21. In the process, head coach Dabo Swinney benched quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik. In the end, while Klubnik led the comeback, it was the...
No. 17 Kansas State-No. 8 TCU Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
Sole possession of first place in the Big 12 will be on the line when No. 8 TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. TCU has won six straight games to start the season and aims to defeat a fourth consecutive ranked opponent after beating Oklahoma, Kansas and Oklahoma State over the last three weeks.
Report: Venables’s Oklahoma Contract Is Fully Guaranteed
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is off to a slow start in his first season with the team, but it appears his contract will allow him some time to turn things around. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Venables’ entire six-year contract is fully guaranteed, which means that the Sooners would have to pay him the entire deal if they choose to fire him. Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a six-year, $43.5 million contract in the offseason.
12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after No. 9 Ducks make a statement vs. No. 10 UCLA
After the game on Saturday afternoon, Oregon Ducks’ head coach was asked a difficult question. His team had just beat the No. 10 UCLA Bruins by a score of 45-30 and taken the undisputed top spot in the Pac-12 conference. On top of that, he had just welcomed the arguable best coach in Oregon history, and gave him a taste of his own medicine with a high-flying offense that was unable to be stopped. Lanning was asked to describe how good it felt to be in his position, as a first-year head coach finding unfounded success so early on in Eugene. As...
