NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
secretdenver.com
This Winter In Colorado Will Be Snowy But Pleasantly Mild
Denver, winter is on the horizon, and according to the Old Farmers Almanac, they’ve predicted that winter would be milder than normal with cold fronts in mid-to-late November and mid-to-late January. As far as snow goes, it looks like there will be an early front of snow in mid-to-late...
Colorado braces for its first major snow system of the season
DENVER — The first significant snow event of the season will arrive in Colorado this weekend. The strong storm will bring snow to Colorado's mountains and higher elevations starting Saturday night. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday night into Monday morning, with gusts up to 50...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park says goodbye to a legend
On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
estesparknews.com
Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival Saturday, October 22
Sip, Sample, and Celebrate Colorado’s Craft Distilleries. The Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival, presented by Elkins Whisky, returns to the Estes Park Event Center Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1–4 p.m. This festival showcases the finest spirits the Colorado Rockies have to offer. Festival goers will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample spirits from over 25 different craft distilleries, listen to live music, hear talks featuring industry experts, play bar games and much more. Tickets for the festival are $40.
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
Watch an Enormous Bull Elk Charge a Cell-Phone-Wielding Tourist in Colorado
People can be—let’s not put too fine a point on this—stupid, especially when it comes to wild animals. And some people are so stupid that even when smarter people try to warn them, they just keep on being stupid. Such behavior is exacerbated by the presence of cell phones. Phones make everybody stupid. But I digress.
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
5 things to know about snow coming this weekend
Highs will be near 80 degrees on Friday for the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather team said big changes will arrive on Saturday night.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of most spooky places in US
If you are looking to get into the Halloween mood or experience the supernatural, Colorado is home to one of the spookiest towns in the country.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
World Record Set at Colorado State Park
Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
'Red flag warning' issued for large chunk of Colorado amid dangerous fire conditions
A large portion of eastern Colorado is under a 'red flag warning' today amid dangerous fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service. This includes cities of Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Greeley, and Fort Collins, also stretching toward the Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming borders. The warning is due to low...
ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’ Development in Johnstown, Colo.
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners (“Graycliff”) and Buligo Capital Partners (“Buligo”), to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005013/en/ Johnstown Plaza, a 252-unit multifamily community in Johnstown, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
