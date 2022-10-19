ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

105.1 The Block

Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Midtown Village Offers Beer-Tasting, Live Music at First Harvest Jam Event

Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center will offer a fundraising beer tasting, live music, pop-up vendors and more at their first-ever Harvest Jam next weekend. Midtown was purchased last year by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, and a spokesperson for the company said they are excited to introduce the Druid City to a new event they plan to bring back annually.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land

One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

West Blocton Pitches Shutout Against Dallas County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers hosted the Dallas County Hornets in a 4A Region 3 matchup Friday evening. The Tigers were able to jump on a few key mistakes from the Hornets and played their way to a 32-0 victory.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
105.1 The Block

American Christian Academy Dismantles Montevallo

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs on senior night, 24-7, on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The game started slow, as both teams started the game going three-and-out. Both squads...
MONTEVALLO, AL
