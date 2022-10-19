Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Bleacher Report
Miami's Mario Cristobal After Duke Loss: Go Somewhere Else If You're Not Playing Hard
The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Duke Blue Devils 45-21 on Saturday to fall to 3-4 on the season, and head coach Mario Cristobal ripped his players for not working hard enough following his team's latest loss. "If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else," Cristobal...
Mississippi State honors offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland, who died earlier this week
Mississippi State football lost one of their own on Wednesday when Sam Westmoreland died at 18. They honored him with a helmet decal before Saturday's game.
Gophers, redshirt freshman QB no match for Penn State
Minnesota started redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in Anger-Management Counseling After Striking Woman
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been taking anger-management classes stemming from an incident after last week's loss to Tennessee. During the ESPN broadcast of Saturday's Alabama-Mississippi State game (h/t Mike Rodak of AL.com), Chris Fowler said head coach Nick Saban said during a production meeting that Burton has been working with anger-management counselors.
Bleacher Report
Brian Kelly, LSU Rout Lane Kiffin, No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 in SEC Upset
Brian Kelly and the unranked LSU Tigers defeated Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels 45-20 on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in what was one of the biggest upsets in college football this weekend. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the best players on the field, completing...
Bleacher Report
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 8
A week after a load of terrific games highlighted college football's schedule, Week 8 had a lesser group of marquee matchups. But there were still plenty of momentous moments, and pretenders reared their ugly heads. Syracuse may have proved it belongs with the big boys, but the Orange were dropped...
Elliott: Chip Kelly gets out-Chipped by Dan Lanning in concerning loss for UCLA
The cracks in UCLA's defense were blown wide open by Oregon, which took some cues from the old, Chip Kelly playbook to cruise to a 45-30 win.
Bleacher Report
5-Star CB Desmond Ricks Reclassifies from Class of 2024 to 2023
Desmond Ricks, one of the country's most coveted cornerback prospects, announced Saturday he's decided to reclassify to the 2023 college football recruiting class. Ricks was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite rankings before making the switch. He was also ranked as the top corner and the best player coming out of Florida after his time at IMG Academy.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now
As the 2022 college football picture comes into clearer focus, it's easier than ever to identify the top teams and their strengths. If a team is going to surge into the College Football Playoff or compete for its conference championship game, it needs to have dominant positional units. Plenty of those exist this year, led by a pair of dynamic receiving corps.
Bleacher Report
No. 2 OSU Rolls over Iowa as Hawkeyes Slammed by Twitter for 'Coaching Malpractice'
It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Ohio State football team crushed the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. OSU's defense stole the show. The Buckeyes forced six Iowa turnovers, including a pick-six from linebacker Tommy Eichenberg off Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras that gave the Buckeyes a 25-10 lead in the second quarter.
Cal Football: Washington Game Thread
Bears underdogs at home while trying to snap two-game Pac-12 losing streak.
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey 'Fired Up' to Join 'Explosive' 49ers Offense After Panthers Trade
Christian McCaffrey is going from playing for one of the NFL's worst offenses in the Carolina Panthers to playing for a much better one in San Francisco, and the new 49ers running back is excited for the opportunity. "It’s one of the most explosive offenses in the league. ... How...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Says Team Isn't Selling Young Core After McCaffrey Trade
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team isn't planning a full-blown fire sale following Thursday night's blockbuster trade of running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. "This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell," Fitterer told reporters Friday. The second-year GM added it would take...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential
The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were each fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parsons was fined $10,609 for flexing over Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, and Diggs was fined $9,577 for taking his helmet off...
Bleacher Report
Todd Gurley Announces NFL Retirement; Former Rams, Falcons RB Named 2-Time All-Pro
Former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley announced on Friday that he is done playing football during an interview with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano. It’s not an official retirement announcement, but <a href="https://twitter.com/TG3II?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TG3II</a> told me today that he’s done playing football.<a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Brian Burns Drawing Trade Interest from Eagles, Rams, Chiefs at Deadline
Multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Carolina Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns amid the team's firesale. During an appearance Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams that have inquired about Burns. Carolina has already...
