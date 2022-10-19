ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Alabama WR Jermaine Burton in Anger-Management Counseling After Striking Woman

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been taking anger-management classes stemming from an incident after last week's loss to Tennessee. During the ESPN broadcast of Saturday's Alabama-Mississippi State game (h/t Mike Rodak of AL.com), Chris Fowler said head coach Nick Saban said during a production meeting that Burton has been working with anger-management counselors.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 8

A week after a load of terrific games highlighted college football's schedule, Week 8 had a lesser group of marquee matchups. But there were still plenty of momentous moments, and pretenders reared their ugly heads. Syracuse may have proved it belongs with the big boys, but the Orange were dropped...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

5-Star CB Desmond Ricks Reclassifies from Class of 2024 to 2023

Desmond Ricks, one of the country's most coveted cornerback prospects, announced Saturday he's decided to reclassify to the 2023 college football recruiting class. Ricks was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite rankings before making the switch. He was also ranked as the top corner and the best player coming out of Florida after his time at IMG Academy.
FLORIDA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now

As the 2022 college football picture comes into clearer focus, it's easier than ever to identify the top teams and their strengths. If a team is going to surge into the College Football Playoff or compete for its conference championship game, it needs to have dominant positional units. Plenty of those exist this year, led by a pair of dynamic receiving corps.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

No. 2 OSU Rolls over Iowa as Hawkeyes Slammed by Twitter for 'Coaching Malpractice'

It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Ohio State football team crushed the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes 54-10 on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. OSU's defense stole the show. The Buckeyes forced six Iowa turnovers, including a pick-six from linebacker Tommy Eichenberg off Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras that gave the Buckeyes a 25-10 lead in the second quarter.
IOWA CITY, IA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential

The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Todd Gurley Announces NFL Retirement; Former Rams, Falcons RB Named 2-Time All-Pro

Former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley announced on Friday that he is done playing football during an interview with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano. It’s not an official retirement announcement, but <a href="https://twitter.com/TG3II?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TG3II</a> told me today that he’s done playing football.<a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a...
ATLANTA, GA

