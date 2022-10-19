ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Related
KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Cowboys and Pies

Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
CENTRAL HIGH, OK
92.9 NIN

Dr Pepper Has Made an Official Bourbon Flavor?!

The scientists at Dr Pepper have officially gone mad with power. Has anyone noticed that the people that make Oreos have come up with so many strange flavor combinations recently? I stare at those packages sometimes and wonder what people are thinking. Well the folks at Dr Pepper have me scratching my head today. They have unveiled a Dr Pepper Bourbon flavor?
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City to hold surplus auction

Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters battle early-morning blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel

Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after her 6-year-old child was found to weigh only 15 pounds. The investigation started on on Sept. 21, 2022 after an exterminator entered the suspect’s room at an inn and saw the victim as looking like “a skeleton lying in a pack and play,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man then reportedly realized it was a 6-year-old after the child moved his head toward him. Police became involved after the exterminator told his supervisor, who then called law enforcement.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
LAWTON, OK
