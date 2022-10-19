Maternity services in England have deteriorated to their lowest level, the hospitals regulator has said, as it expressed “deep concerns” about the quality of care given to mothers and babies.In a worrying report, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was seeing worsening services and, “time and again” saw issues with the leadership and culture within maternity units.Ian Trenholm, the CQC’s chief executive, said the failings were “systemic” in the NHS, with two in five maternity services now ranked as requiring improvement or inadequate.He said: “I don’t think any of us could think that’s an acceptable number”, adding that the...

2 DAYS AGO