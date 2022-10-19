Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jeni Larmour: Newcastle student died after mixing alcohol and drugs
A student who died within hours of arriving at university had mixed alcohol and ketamine, an inquest heard. Jeni Larmour, who was 18, died on 3 October 2020 following her first night at Newcastle University where she had been due to study urban planning and architecture. Emergency services found her...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Teacher banned after messaging '15-year-old girl'
A teacher who sent sexual messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been banned from the profession. John Lane, who worked for Education Plus North East, was confronted by a group of so-called paedophile hunters. After being arrested, he pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual...
BBC
Bridgend: HMP Parc nurse jailed for relationship with inmate
A prison nurse has been jailed after engaging in "flirtatious" calls and texts with an inmate. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend. Cardiff Crown Court heard the 25-year-old was "manipulated" by the...
Child asylum seekers staying in hotels with adults not checked by DBS, report says
Home Office criticised after inspectors discover workers without criminal record checks had access to master keys
BBC
Gwent Police stop lorry carrying 50m metal tube on M4
This was the scene when a lorry carrying a 50m metal tube hanging off its back was stopped by police. Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency said the vehicle and its 94-tonne load were spotted on the M4 in South Gloucestershire. They were conducting an abnormal load...
BBC
TransPennine Express apologises over string of train cancellations
TransPennine Express (TPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England. On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, said she was "fed up". The problems continued on Thursday, with reports...
Maternity services ‘getting worse’, hospitals regulator warns
Maternity services in England have deteriorated to their lowest level, the hospitals regulator has said, as it expressed “deep concerns” about the quality of care given to mothers and babies.In a worrying report, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it was seeing worsening services and, “time and again” saw issues with the leadership and culture within maternity units.Ian Trenholm, the CQC’s chief executive, said the failings were “systemic” in the NHS, with two in five maternity services now ranked as requiring improvement or inadequate.He said: “I don’t think any of us could think that’s an acceptable number”, adding that the...
The Tab
Six things Manchester students do that last longer than Liz Truss in office
Liz Truss officially resigned today at 1.30pm after a short six weeks (44 days) in Parliament, making her the shortest serving prime minister in British history. This afternoon, she said outside of 10 Downing Street: “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.” Until a new leader is elected next week, Truss will remain in office.
The Tab
Birmingham Uni charges students £10 to replace ID cards, but they only cost £1.73 to make
At UoB student ID cards are pretty important. They are especially important for freshers in UoB halls (excluding Maple Bank) because it is the key to their flats and their rooms. For all student though it how you access certain buildings and university printers amongst other things. Also, it’s hard to get into Circo without your student ID. So when you lose it, it is extremely inconvenient.
The Tab
According to Times Higher Education rankings, over half of the students at Cardiff Uni are female
59 per cent of students at Cardiff University identify as female, according to new Times Higher Education World Rankings. When compared to other Russell Group universities, of which there are 24, Cardiff ranked sixth on the highest to lowest percentage of students who are female. The highest percentage of women...
BBC
Lincoln: Youths' anti-social behaviour sparks dispersal order
A dispersal order has been put in place after people visiting a treatment centre and retail park in Lincoln said they were being intimidated by youths. The 48-hour order covers the Carlton Centre area and begins at 17:00 BST on Friday, Lincolnshire Police said. There had been multiple reports of...
BBC
Kent Arriva bus drivers' half-term strike suspended
A strike by Arriva bus drivers due to take place over the half-term school holidays in Kent has been suspended, the Unite union has said. About 600 drivers were due to begin five days of strike action from Monday. The strike has been suspended while workers are balloted on a...
BBC
Mark Drakeford: Ambulance wait family angry at outburst
A lifelong Labour voter has said she is "angry and upset" at First Minister Mark Drakeford's outburst after her father's long wait for an ambulance was brought up in the Senedd. Keith Morris, 79, from Merthyr, was left in pain on the floor for 15 hours. Mr Drakeford reacted with...
BBC
Plan for 20,000 Welsh social homes 'hanging by thread'
A target to build 20,000 social homes is "hanging by a thread" because of the state of the economy, Labour's housing minister has said. Julie James said the cost of living crisis - which she blamed on the Tories - and problems in the construction industry were contributing to a "perfect storm of misery".
Diphtheria outbreak confirmed at asylum seeker centre in Kent
‘Very small’ number of cases reported at Manston airfield, where about 3,000 people are staying in tents
Comments / 0