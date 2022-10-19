TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area may belong to a Florida father who was last seen over a year ago, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department said the human remains were found by a group of people at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in a heavily wooded area off of Apalachee Parkway. Detectives believe those remains are those of 52-year-old Jason Winoker, who was last seen by his family on August 17, 2021.

