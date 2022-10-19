Read full article on original website
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
Florida State offers highly-sought after JUCO offensive lineman
The massive offensive lineman has reported nearly 40 offers.
WCTV
WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (10/21)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Game of the Night between Thomas Co. Cent. and Houston Co. Battle for the Banner. North Florida Christian...
Tallahassee, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Niceville HS football team will have a game with Leon High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Arnold High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
wtxl.com
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: North Florida Christian vs. Wakulla
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Christian football team is on a roll, sitting at 8-0 on the year, while down in Crawfordville, Wakulla is 7-1. There are two teams that are ready for big postseasons, and they have a good test coming this Friday night when they face each other.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10
MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
FAMU law student is ‘beyond grateful’ after winning $10,000 scholarship
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law has awarded the Joel Stern Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Pipeline Scholarship to second-year student Rachel Smith. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It has been a challenging year for me,” said Smith. “This award is...
WALB 10
Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Brooks County
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s game of the week is arguably the game of the year based on their previous battles. Brooks County will host Irwin County, two teams who met in the state championship two consecutive years. The trojans were the last team standing in the most...
Albany Herald
Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes
ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
Pelham, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pelham. The Bacon County High School football team will have a game with Pelham High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. The Bacon County High School football team will have a game with Pelham High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces 2022-2023 David E. and Mary J. Pollard Scholarship Recipient
David E. and Mary J. Pollard vowed future generations would not experience the financial burdens they endured as students in the 1960’s at Florida A&M University. Accordingly, the Pollards made a gift agreement with FAMU to financially support students in the STEM and Teacher Education Programs. It was their...
Team working to land spacecraft in Tallahassee area
As Florida’s “space coast” sends rocket after rocket into orbit, a team in Florida’s Capital City is working to launch a new initiative of their own.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
cw34.com
Skeletal remains found in woods believed to be Florida father, police say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area may belong to a Florida father who was last seen over a year ago, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department said the human remains were found by a group of people at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in a heavily wooded area off of Apalachee Parkway. Detectives believe those remains are those of 52-year-old Jason Winoker, who was last seen by his family on August 17, 2021.
mypanhandle.com
Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
wtxl.com
Record lows start Thursday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — BRRR!. Grab the heavy jackets and coats Thursday morning heading out the door. Temperatures across the Big Bend and South Georgia are in the mid to upper 30s to start Thursday. Official highs and lows for the day are not released until late afternoon by...
WCTV
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing.
WCTV
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
247Sports
