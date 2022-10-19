ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10

MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s game of the week is arguably the game of the year based on their previous battles. Brooks County will host Irwin County, two teams who met in the state championship two consecutive years. The trojans were the last team standing in the most...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes

ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cw34.com

Skeletal remains found in woods believed to be Florida father, police say

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The skeletal remains of a man found in a wooded area may belong to a Florida father who was last seen over a year ago, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department said the human remains were found by a group of people at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, in a heavily wooded area off of Apalachee Parkway. Detectives believe those remains are those of 52-year-old Jason Winoker, who was last seen by his family on August 17, 2021.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Record lows start Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — BRRR!. Grab the heavy jackets and coats Thursday morning heading out the door. Temperatures across the Big Bend and South Georgia are in the mid to upper 30s to start Thursday. Official highs and lows for the day are not released until late afternoon by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
