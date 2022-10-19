Read full article on original website
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Dr Pepper Has Made an Official Bourbon Flavor?!
The scientists at Dr Pepper have officially gone mad with power. Has anyone noticed that the people that make Oreos have come up with so many strange flavor combinations recently? I stare at those packages sometimes and wonder what people are thinking. Well the folks at Dr Pepper have me scratching my head today. They have unveiled a Dr Pepper Bourbon flavor?
Halloween events happening around Wichita Falls
Halloween is only 10 days away, and lots of events are planned to keep you busy!
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
chickashatoday.com
Cowboys and Pies
Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
newschannel6now.com
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 9
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights from week nine of high school football in the Texoma area!
City to hold surplus auction
Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
Firefighters battle early-morning blaze
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel
Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
Remembering the life of Danielle Hill Alvarado a decade later
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been a decade since the body of a Wichita Falls woman who had been missing for two years was found at Burnett Park. “I wish my mommy was here right now, and I wish that we already found her,” the daughter of Danielle Hill Alvarado, Nikki Hill, said in an […]
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
newschannel6now.com
Woman arrested after 6-year-old found to weigh 15 pounds
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 after her 6-year-old child was found to weigh only 15 pounds. The investigation started on on Sept. 21, 2022 after an exterminator entered the suspect’s room at an inn and saw the victim as looking like “a skeleton lying in a pack and play,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man then reportedly realized it was a 6-year-old after the child moved his head toward him. Police became involved after the exterminator told his supervisor, who then called law enforcement.
kswo.com
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
archercountynews.com
Whitsitt, Rich married
Johnathan Whitsitt, formerly of Archer City, married Courtney Rich, of Vernon, in an Oct. 14 wedding ceremoy in the 46th district courtroom by Judge Dan Bird. A reception is planned in Archer City for February. Whitsitt is the son of Jack and Kim Whitsitt while Rich is the daughter of Doug and Bonnie Bessire. Whitsitt is the grandson of Jim and Judy Meisenheimer. Rich is the mother to two…
kswo.com
Possible stabbing Tuesday in Lawton, near 18th and Taylor
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have reports of a possible stabbing in Lawton on Tuesday, but have been unable to get information from the Lawton Police Department. 7NEWS has asked LPD to confirm reports that someone was stabbed, but they said they were unable to do so at this time.
Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Burglary
Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls is reaching out to the community for help identifying the man who broke into the Boys and Girls Club football field concession stand. The crime happened just before 8:30 am on Friday, September 30. If you have any information on this or any other felony crime,...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re hearing from the officer being praised as hero after saving the life of a 16-year-old who was overdosing on fentanyl. On Sunday, Wichita Falls Police Officer Blake Mawson administered Narcan to an unresponsive teenager found in the backseat of a vehicle parked on Yale Street. His quick action helped prevent the number of fentanyl related deaths from rising yet again.
