Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Implement Binary Search Using Iterative Method
One of the most fundamental algorithms in computer science is the Binary Search algorithm. You can implement Binary Search using two methods: the iterative method and the recursive method. While both methods have the same time complexity, the iterative method is much more efficient in terms of space complexity. The...
makeuseof.com
Android VPN Leak, Raspberry Pi DOS PC, and the Windows Registry Explained
Why has Microsoft Office become Microsoft 365? Should you take Google's offer of a free VPN on your Android Pixel 7? And how do you back up the Windows Registry? The answers are in our tech podcast for technophobes. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the following tech news that...
makeuseof.com
Create a Progress Bar in Python CLI
Whenever you download a file or start a game, you see an aesthetic animation that updates itself until completed. This is a progress bar. A progress bar is a graphical element used to visualize the progress of a task such as downloading, uploading, or transferring files. There are two types...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the wc Command in Linux
Linux provides a vast number of command-line tools to help simplify your everyday tasks. One of these tools is the wc command. wc is your go-to command when you need to know the number of words in a file or even how many files exist in a particular directory. But that's not all the wc command does. Read on to discover what the wc command is and how to use it effectively on Linux.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable the Windows Terminal Confirmation Dialog
Windows Terminal is Microsoft's new feature-rich terminal with a multi-tab layout. Like any other multi-tab-supported app, if you work with multiple tabs and try to close the Windows Terminal window, a confirmation prompt appears, asking you to confirm the action. This nifty feature prevents you from closing all your tabs accidentally and losing any unsaved work.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Recurring Tasks on Todoist
If you want to organize your day better, Todoist is one of the best apps. You can easily include everything you need to complete in a list and eliminate the need for paper. While Todoist is handy for tracking one-off tasks, it’s also useful if you’ve got things you complete regularly. This article will show you how to set up recurring tasks on Todoist.
makeuseof.com
What Is an Ultrasonic Cleaner and How Does One Work?
There's nothing worse than dirt that you can't get rid of. Stubborn grease, grime, and dust can ruin the objects we love, but technology is constantly developing new ways to keep our possessions clean. Enter ultrasonic cleaners. These nifty devices are capable of getting rid of all kinds of dirt, but how do they work, and can you buy one?
makeuseof.com
How to Soft Reset Your iPhone
It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
makeuseof.com
How Do You Format a String in JavaScript?
In JavaScript, a string is a group of characters enclosed by either a pair of single or double quotation marks. There are many ways to format strings in JavaScript. You can use specific methods or operators to combine strings. You can even perform specific operations to decide what string appears where and when.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft’s Malicious Software Removal Tool: What It Is, What It Does, and How to Run It Manually
Malicious software can compromise a computer system and the sensitive data stored on it. It can be used to steal confidential data, cause damage to files, and even hijack your computer. The damage it causes can vary depending on the machine it infects. Microsoft's answer to prevalent threats is its Malicious Software Removal Tool (MSRT). Here’s more on what it does and how you can use it.
makeuseof.com
7 New Features Coming Soon to Google Apps and Services
When thinking of Google, most of us picture Google Search, but the way we search for things in real life is not limited to text but also includes voice, image, and ambient sound. At the Google Search On 2022 event, the company announced several key ways it is improving the...
makeuseof.com
The Top 8 JavaScript Engines for Game Development
Developing games is undoubtedly a strenuous exercise, but you can ease the pain with the right tools. Thankfully, JavaScript engines provide you with advanced-level facilities compared to other engines. They offer a wide option of tools and add-ons that improve the quality of your game development process. As a result, JavaScript engines have created some of the most popular games worldwide, like Temple Run 2.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Shortcuts for Opening USB Drives to Windows 10
Many users utilize USB flash and external hard drives with Windows PCs for extra file and software storage. To access such drives, users will usually manually open Explorer and then select them from there. However, you can create more direct ways to open USB storage devices in Windows 10 by setting up shortcuts for them. Here we’ll be looking at how you can create desktop, taskbar, and keyboard shortcuts for opening USB drives in Windows 10.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Revamped Task Manager From the Windows 11 22H2 Update
The Task Manager's layout has remained consistent over the years. Except for a few minor changes, Windows has been reluctant to move too many things on the Task Manager. However, the Windows 11 2022 Update introduces a few interesting changes to the Task Manager, including a design overhaul. The Design...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Low Power Mode on Apple Watch
The watchOS 9 update introduces Low Power Mode on certain models of the Apple Watch, replacing the Power Reserve option to help prolong active time. Battery endurance has been an Achilles heel for the wearable since its introduction in 2015, so additions that improve it are always welcome. To help...
makeuseof.com
How Windows 11’s Advanced Security Features Are Keeping You Secure
Your Windows 11 PC is doing a lot to keep you safe from the myriad of threats in today's digital age. These risks come from malicious apps, phishing, snooping on unencrypted traffic, and even loopholes at the local PC administrator level. Below, we look at some of Microsoft's cutting-edge security...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Raspberry Pi 400 Projects to Start Today
The Raspberry Pi 400 is the keyboard computer counterpart to the Raspberry Pi 4. It has a custom-built Raspberry Pi board built into a keyboard form factor. Interesting specs include a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM, two micro HDMI ports, dual-band wireless connectivity, Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth. It also includes an accessible GPIO header that can be used for hardware projects.
makeuseof.com
Android 13 Go Edition Brings a New Look to Budget Phones, but Also Needs Twice as Much RAM
Google has launched Android 13 (Go edition), the version of Android designed for budget phones. It brings Material You to the platform for the first time, complete with its theme engine, along with Google Discover and a faster way of delivering software updates. The spec requirements have also gone up—it'll...
makeuseof.com
Add Pop-Up Effects to Your React.js App
Pop-ups are a great way to catch your user's attention and display important information. You can use them for things like confirmation messages and error messages. Or you can just use them to show extra information about an element on a page. In React, there are two ways to create...
makeuseof.com
What Is Zigbee and How Does It Work?
If you're browsing for smart home devices, you'll probably see some of them sporting the Zigbee logo. But what is Zigbee? And do you need it to have a smart home network?. So, before you get started on building your smart home, here's a primer on Zigbee and how it allows your smart home devices to communicate with each other.
Comments / 0