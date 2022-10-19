Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Things to Look For at Kentucky's Blue-White Scrimmage
Big Blue Nation will get a real look at the 2022-23 Kentucky basketball team for the first time since the roster played four exhibition games in the Bahamas in early August, as the Blue-White game is set to tip tonight at 6 p.m. EST in Pikeville, Ky. The Appalachian Wireless Arena will host ...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Business Catches Fire
According to reports, a restaurant in Martin caught on fire earlier this morning. Martin Fire Department responded to a call of a fire after 5 a.m. at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern, a bar and grill restaurant located on KY-1428. Maytown, Garrett, Allen and Left Beaver Fire Departments joined Martin Fire Department in battling the flames.
wymt.com
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
wymt.com
Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
wmky.org
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
wymt.com
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
wymt.com
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn. The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Ky. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21
Lawrence Co. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21 22-T-00346 COMMONWEALTH VS. LEMASTER, ETHAN DAKOTA. 22-T-00364 COMMONWEALTH VS. RACH, AUGUST NATHANIEL. 22-T-00365 COMMONWEALTH VS. DIAMOND, MATTHEW DAVID. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00366 COMMONWEALTH VS. PERKINS, CLINTON JAY. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00395 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, VICTORIA NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 20-T-00148 COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, CHASITY ANN. (MOTION...
q95fm.net
Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police
Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
wymt.com
Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
thelevisalazer.com
Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12
HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
WSAZ
Deputies release name of truck driver killed in crash involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed Tuesday morning during a fiery crash involving a school bus. The Chief Deputy says Thomas Francis from Omar, West Virginia died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central.
Elliott County man sentenced to 100 years for ‘unspeakable’ abuse of 3 girls
An Elliott County man is facing extensive time in federal prison after being sentenced for extreme child exploitation.
wkyufm.org
COVID-19 spread low across much of Kentucky as researchers monitor for emerging variants
Most Kentucky counties are at low levels of COVID-19 spread, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that includes new cases and hospitalizations. Meanwhile, researchers in Louisville continue to monitor COVID levels in wastewater samples to stay ahead of any spikes that could come as colder months approach.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision
According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
WSAZ
Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after deputies seized heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff Rick Thompson said the traffic stop happened between Crum and Dunlow, netting about 50 grams of heroin and crystal...
wymt.com
Flood debris removal crews take a ‘safety standdown’ to not return to work until they get answers
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 15 locally contracted flood debris removal crews took what they called a “safety standdown” on Friday. The crews gather with their equipment outside, along the road in Letcher County. Crew members said they were looking for answers as to why their working...
Comments / 0