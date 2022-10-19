ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q95fm.net

Eastern Kentucky Business Catches Fire

According to reports, a restaurant in Martin caught on fire earlier this morning. Martin Fire Department responded to a call of a fire after 5 a.m. at Fat Boy’s Grill and Tavern, a bar and grill restaurant located on KY-1428. Maytown, Garrett, Allen and Left Beaver Fire Departments joined Martin Fire Department in battling the flames.
MARTIN, KY
wymt.com

Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making final rounds of flood debris clean-up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are still cleaning up from historic flooding in late July, the deadline to move debris to state or county rights-of-way or a designated community drop-off site is quickly approaching. Crews are making final rounds of debris collection. You should move your debris to state...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn. The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County, Ky. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21

Lawrence Co. Court Docket for the week of October 17-21 22-T-00346 COMMONWEALTH VS. LEMASTER, ETHAN DAKOTA. 22-T-00364 COMMONWEALTH VS. RACH, AUGUST NATHANIEL. 22-T-00365 COMMONWEALTH VS. DIAMOND, MATTHEW DAVID. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00366 COMMONWEALTH VS. PERKINS, CLINTON JAY. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00395 COMMONWEALTH VS. MARCUM, VICTORIA NONE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 20-T-00148 COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, CHASITY ANN. (MOTION...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Facing Several Charges Following Foot-Chase With Police

Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to a gas station on Bypass Road, at around 5:30 AM, Sunday morning. A woman reported her 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen while she had been inside of the store. After taking the time to review security footage and speaking to several...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Accidental shooting kills 4-year-old in Eastern Ky.

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating after a 12-year-old fatally shot their 4-year-old sibling. Troopers said the incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. KSP believes the shooting was accidental and does not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Illegal Sign Removal Underway in Highway District 12

HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12 – (Oct.19, 2022) – A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin, and Pike. All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed – this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence County Grand Jury returns 20 indictments

LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 20 indictments on Oct. 10. • Justin Roberts, 30, of Louisa, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, no registration receipt and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, endangering the welfare of a minor, having no registration receipt and possessing LSD on Sept. 24.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after deputies seized heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said. Sheriff Rick Thompson said the traffic stop happened between Crum and Dunlow, netting about 50 grams of heroin and crystal...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

