Read full article on original website
Related
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
Good News You Patio Will Double As A Deep Freezer! NOAA Releases Minnesota Winter Prediction
There is almost ALWAYS good news to be had, you just have to look hard enough to find it. The good news about the NOAA winter prediction for Minnesota is that you can probably unplug that freezer in your basement and save some electricity as your patio will more than likely do this winter. NOAA's prediction? Bundle up Minnesota.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
iheart.com
No Telescope Needed: Orionid Meteor Shower Visible Thursday Night
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - You'll want to make time to look up tonight. People around the world will get the chance to see the Orionid meteor shower appearing like "shooting stars" across the night sky. The Orionid meteor shower gets it's name from it's proximity to the constellation Orion, which Thursday...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Tracking a super warm weekend before severe weather chance Sunday night
Wow, what a nice day it is outside! Sunshine and temps reaching at or close to 80 degrees this Saturday afternoon! This is more than 20 degrees above average. Sunday will be in the 70s with sunshine as well, but strong winds up to 20mph and gusting 35+mph will make for a very windy day - so windy in fact that you my find it difficult to do things outside.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0