Related
Where to Rent Tools And Other Items in Owatonna
Did you know that renting tools was a thing? I was thinking about this the other day because I would love to do some DIY projects but I don’t own any tools to do so. I also don’t have the money or knowledge to know what to buy, and I don’t know when I would use them next.
hot967.fm
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Updated house with forest for sale in Red Wing
This is a wonderful, private country home is only 10 minutes from downtown Red Wing. Wildlife abounds on this property. Deer, birds and more are frequent visitors. The current owners have completed numerous updates to the property to make it move-in ready. Some updates include a new roof, new AC, hardwood floors, the installation of luxury vinyl tile flooring in lower level, updated appliances new lower level window, fresh paint throughout, a new garden shed for extra storage, a bonus/craft room space in basement and wet-bar ready basement cabinets.
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Treat Your Tastebuds to the Five Best Places to Get Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
Ten Best Places to Get a Great Bowl of Soup in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Mayo Clinic Celebrates ‘Topping Off’ of $120M Research Center
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "topping off" ceremony was held today to mark a significant milestone in a major downtown Rochester construction project. Mayo Clinic leaders were joined by Rochester community leaders in the signing of a commemorative beam before it was installed at the very highest point of the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen building at the intersection of Third Street and 4th Avenue Southwest. The "topping off" ceremony is a long-held tradition that celebrates when a building or other structure under construction reaches its full elevation.
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
Owatonna Celebrates New Downtown Streetscape!
Well, Thursday night was a very big night in Owatonna. There was the Huskies who had a Football game (unfortunately they lost), it was Open Mic Night, and Then there was the Downtown Streetscape Ribbon cutting!. Photo of the band performing for the Downtown Streetscape. it is the band fourplay...
knuj.net
WASECA CORN FIELD FIRE THREATENS SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
A corn field fire threatened a senior living facility near Waseca Wednesday. Farmer Tim Fischer used a combine to chase and diminish the fire in his field. The fire traveled fast because of the dry conditions. The fire threatened the Foxdale Senior Living Center, which was about 600 feet away. Local fire crews and other farmers had the fire under control and put out in about 25 minutes. Staff at the facility shut down some of the outside ventilation to make sure smoke didn’t get inside the building. Fischer says 13 acres of his corn burned. The cause is not known but it is believed to have started from a discarded cigarette.
Two Weeks In A Row Goodhue County Has Escaping Cows
I was checking out the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office highlights for the first two weeks of October and there were four items that really stuck out to me. Each week, there was an issue with cows and issues with dough-heads not seeing GCSO squad cars! Check it out. Goodhue County...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
KEYC
MnDOT: Expect delays during railroad work on Hwy 99
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists driving through St. Peter on Highway 99 today expect some delays. MnDOT District 7 said that repairs to the railroad crossing are being made east of the Minnesota River bridge and should wrap up by the end of the day today. Crews will be directing...
Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store
OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area. Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
redlakenationnews.com
Furry hogs still at-large in Faribault County after DNR hunted down others
Brenda Baldwin says she worried for the safety of her 100-pound Rottweiler, Dutch, as he stared face-to-face with the boar that had emerged from the woods along the Blue Earth River. "I mean Dutch is tough, but that hog was probably 200 pounds or so," Baldwin, a landowner south of...
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
