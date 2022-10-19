Read full article on original website
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 21, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Tuesday morning, Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the TitleMax Secured Loans, 2923 West Broadway Boulevard. The vehicle was travelling at 65 MPH in a 55 MPH posted speed zone. The driver, Robert E. Crum Jr., 54, of Sedalia, had a warrant for his arrest. Crum was arrested on his warrant on felony charges of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Crum was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and held with no bond.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE
The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
KFVS12
Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Arrested on Drug & Driving Charges
A Carrollton man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as a driving charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Carrollton resident Corey L. Gilpin at 6:58 A.M. Thursday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a count of driving while revoked.
abc17news.com
Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
abc17news.com
Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
kttn.com
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
2-year-old airlifted by helicopter after serious injury Cass County crash
A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.
Recent Circuit Court Cases Resolved in Pettis County
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 21 to Oct. 17:. Mondo Vance Thomas: age 41, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree. Jamie L. King:...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
myozarksonline.com
Drug arrest Camdenton
A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
