New Mule Grant Funds Financial Gap for Missouri Students
In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their...
SFCC’s Speech & Debate Team Begins Season With Strong Results
The State Fair Community College Speech and Debate team competed in back-to-back tournaments to kick off its 2022-2023 season. SFCC students who competed were sophomore Josh Kofahl of Jefferson City, freshman Gray Griego of Platte City, and freshman Lucas Culbertson of Edwards. SFCC faculty Kaila Todd and Sarah Nail are the team’s coaches.
Lady Roadrunners make program history in cross country
The 20th-ranked State Fair Community College Lady Roadrunners finished fifth at the Indian Hills Invitational at the Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 14. The fifth-place finish was the best team finish in the history of the program for SFCC. Freshman Tanner Maggard led the team...
UCM Celebrates CIS Program Anniversary with AI Lab Opening in Lee’s Summit
The University of Central Missouri's Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies on Friday, Oct. 21 will celebrate its 52nd anniversary from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new UCM-Aureus Artificial Intelligence Lab, located at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee's Summit.
Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt
The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
SFCC Lady Roadrunner Basketball Preview
The State Fair Community College (SFCC) Lady Roadrunners have been busy preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. “We want to be more of an up-tempo team this year,” said Lady Roadrunners Head Coach Nicole Collier. “We also want to get the ball inside to our post players and keep opposing defenses on their heels.”
Play Cornhole For A Good Cause in Sedalia? Where Do We Sign Up?
My family grew up playing horseshoes whenever we had a family gathering. It became a right of passage for us kids when we got to play with our parents. Over the years, horseshoes have been replaced by cornhole. I suppose it makes sense. A little less dangerous. Easy to transport. And anyone could do it. Sandbags are pretty easy to throw.
Roadrunners Finish Second in Cross Country Meet
The 22nd-ranked State Fair Community College (SFCC) Roadrunners cross country team recorded the best team finish in program history finishing second with a total of 81 points at the Indian Hills Invitational in Ottumwa, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 14. Sophomore Ty Lewis led the team finishing seventh. Lewis covered the...
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill
Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
Sacred Heart Volleyball Beats La Monte on the Road
Sacred Heart JV won in two sets 25-13, and 25-5. Sacred Heart varsity beat La Monte, 25-14, 25-7 and 25-20. Varsity finished the regular season 27-6 and 9-1 in the Kaysinger Conference. Sacred Heart Varsity is hosting the Class 1 District 5 Tournament in the McGremlin Gym that started Thursday.
There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Be Bored in Sedalia This Weekend
Guys, I know you hear it a lot, especially on social media. "There's nothing to dooooo!" And while I'm not arguing that we could always have more fun stuff to do, particularly for the young people... this weekend, you have no excuse. This weekend, there are so many options of things for you and the family to get up to.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
New Audit Firm Issues ‘Clear Opinion’ to City of Sedalia
Sedalia City Council's meeting on Monday night began with three presentations under Finance and Administration and continued later with a fourth presentation under Public Works. “Williams Keepers LLC” of Columbia presented audit results to Council. Sedalia hired a new audit firm this year, it was noted. CPA Amanda Schultz...
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
Recent Circuit Court Cases Resolved in Pettis County
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 21 to Oct. 17:. Mondo Vance Thomas: age 41, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree. Jamie L. King:...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 20, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated by drugs, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Waddle was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where he was booked and released. The...
Green Ridge Man Injured In One-vehicle Rollover
A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1984 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl of Green Ridge, was on Easter Road, west of Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI
Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Last Friday night, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 52 and Bennett Road for a report of a vehicle abandoned in the roadway. State Fair Towing arrived on scene shortly after and towed the vehicle to their lot for safekeeping. All damage was noted on the tow sheet, and an outside inventory was taken of the vehicle.
