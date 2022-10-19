Many people do not understand what the County Attorney and the County Attorney’s Office does. One of the major roles of the County Attorney’s Office is to prosecute crimes. In addition to criminal prosecution, the County Attorney does many other things such as overseeing the Civil Division in the office which handles Civil Litigation, Contracts, Employment issues, Real Property, Child Protection, Child Support, Civil Commitment, Forfeitures and provides legal advice to elected and appointed officials regarding questions that arise in the day-to-day work of the County.

16 HOURS AGO