Obituary for Judith E. Ehleringer
Judith Elaine (Paulus) Ehleringer, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2022. Judy was born in Breckenridge, MN as the vivacious daughter of Berniece and Christopher Paulus on April 3,1941. Judy spent her childhood years growing up in Aitkin, MN as the third of five children. Judy...
Remember When: Oct. 22, 2022
The noise of hammer and saw indicates that Shakopee has not yet put on the finishing touches for the winter. New roofs are going on the residences of A. M. Strunk and John Goenen, while a new barn is assuming shape at Max Schoell’s. 100 YEARS AGO. From the...
Student of the month
The September 2022 Shakopee Lions Student of the Month is Braydon Weiland. Braydon is currently in eighth grade at Shakopee Area Catholic School. His “awesome” parents Julie and Jim, along with siblings and pet Golden Retriever, are tremendously proud of him. The Shakopee Area Catholic Staff had this...
Shakopee police calls, Oct. 10-17
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 10-17. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Oct. 15: A...
Q-and-A with Scott County Board candidate Mike Luce
Address: 913 Atwood St., Shakopee. Employment: Self-employed building maintenance, commercial and residential. Education: Graduate of Shakopee school system, work-related training courses. Hobbies/Interests: Helping those who I am able takes up most of my time. Previous Experience: 5 years on Shakopee City Council. Contact Info: mluce6125785063@gmail or 612-578-5063. Why do you...
Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Gayle Degler
Name/age: Gayle Degler, 71. Address: 541 Pineview Court, Chanhassen. Family: Wife, Lois; 4 children; and 11, soon to be 12, grandchildren. Employment: County Commissioner; self-employed in agriculture. Education: St John’s Chaska; Chaska High School; Concordia University-B.S. in Education; St Thomas University-Coaching Certification. Hobbies/interests: Volunteerism, gardening, church work, coaching. Previous...
Paid letter: My dad would be great mayor
I’m Hannah Gallagher, daughter of Chaska Mayor candidate Jay Rohe. With the 2022 Mayoral election right around the corner, I wanted to write a letter of endorsement for my father. I graduated from Chaska High School (Soar Hawks) in 2014, and moved back to the area after college. Since...
Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Tom Workman
Name/age: Tom Workman, 63. Address: 7888 Autumn Ridge Ave., Chanhassen. Family: Married to Carolyn, four children (three Minnetonka H.S. and one Chanhassen H.S.), five grandchildren. Employment: Self-employed. Education: B.A. Political Science, University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State. Hobbies/interests: Fun with grandchildren, reading, golf, Gopher athletics. Previous experience: Life-long experience...
Paid letter: Hocevar is experienced, dedicated
Many people do not understand what the County Attorney and the County Attorney’s Office does. One of the major roles of the County Attorney’s Office is to prosecute crimes. In addition to criminal prosecution, the County Attorney does many other things such as overseeing the Civil Division in the office which handles Civil Litigation, Contracts, Employment issues, Real Property, Child Protection, Child Support, Civil Commitment, Forfeitures and provides legal advice to elected and appointed officials regarding questions that arise in the day-to-day work of the County.
Q-and-A with Carver Mayor Candidate Courtney Johnson
Family: Significant other of nearly 19 years—Zac Borncamp. Employment: Independent communications consultant, small business owner and Mayor of the City of Carver. Education: Bachelor of Science, Mass Communications, St. Cloud State University,. Hobbies/interests: Gardening, hanging out with my nephews, knitting and volunteering. Previous experience: Mayor, City of Carver: 2019–Present...
Q-and-A with Shakopee Mayor candidate Matt Lehman
Name/Age: Matt Lehman, 57. I was born and raised in Shakopee, and I am a lifelong resident. Address: 815 8th Ave. E., Shakopee. Family: Married to wife Rena of 33 years, we have two sons, Dan and Butch. Dan is married to Ashley, and they have given us two wonderful grandkids. Our children, grandchildren, and parents also reside in Shakopee, giving me a unique understanding of the lifecycle issues.
Q-and-A with Chaska Mayor Candidate Jay Rohe
Family: Wife: Heidi (We have been married 31 years); Daughters: Hannah (Paul) & Sarah; Grandson: Quinton. Employment: Legrand (16 years) - Vice President of Sales. Education: Richmond High School/Indiana University. Hobbies/interests: Pickleball, Golf. Previous experience: 14 Years as City Councilmember Ward 4, Southwest Transit Commission Chair, SW Transit Commissioner, 2009...
Q-and-A with Carver County Board Candidate Lisa Anderson
Name/age: Lisa Anderson, 57. Address: 1050 Bluff Pass N., Chaska. Family: Sons Dylan, 25, and Payton, 22. Employment: Own a consulting firm that develops leadership programs for associations, as well as large and mid-sized organizations. Education: B.S. Business Administration, M.S. Human Resources Development/Training,. Hobbies/interests: Biking, golf, pickleball, curling, snow and...
Construction begins on new Bravis, Badger Hill joint site in Canterbury Commons
Construction on a new Canterbury Commons development kicked off Monday afternoon with a groundbreaking ceremony and celebration. Local brewery and taproom Badger Hill Brewing and family-owned, authentic Mexican restaurant Bravis Modern Street Food are relocating to this new location and will be sharing the building space. The brewery and restaurant are being designed by RSP Architects and built by Greystone Construction.
Jordan teams continue to try to push a faster pace on the trails
The Jordan cross country teams keep pushing the pace on the trails. Led by senior Kaleb Sharp, the Hubmen finished runner-up in the Wright County East Conference Championships Oct. 18 at Lake Marion County Park in Hutchinson.
Burnsville heads into Class 6A playoffs with three straight defeats
The Burnsville football team's three wins in the regular season are as many as the program has had in the previous three years combined. The Blaze was 3-2 through five games, but finished with three straight losses before the Class 6A playoffs, including a 34-7 home setback to No. 2-ranked Rosemount Oct. 19.
Savage's Quality Inn, other local hotels used as place to live
After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel. Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one...
Shakopee denied top seed, limps into playoffs with home loss
The Shakopee football team let the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAAAAA slip away Oct. 20. Eagan kicked a 30-yard field as time expired for a 23-21 upset win over the Sabers in the final regular season game. It was the second straight loss for the seventh-ranked Shakopee.
