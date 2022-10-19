Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
New York governor's race takes sudden turn after Zeldin surge
New polls this week showed the race tightening — maybe to low single digits, uncomfortably close for Democrats after two decades of statewide dominance in New York.
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Federal court judge in Buffalo blocks state ban on guns in places of worship
A federal judge in Buffalo has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecutions stemming from the new New York gun law pertaining to possessing a firearm at any place or worship or religious observation.
Tammy Baldwin and Brad Pfaff discuss January 6 hearing
The two democratic politicians discussed threats to democracy as well as Pfaff's opponent, Derrick Van Orden, who was at the capitol on January 6.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Election 2022: Zeldin in a big hole against Hochul in New York
(The Center Square) – A new poll released Thursday still shows Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leading Republican challenger Lee Zeldin by 10 points with less than a month before the election. However, the pollster said the race “still bears watching.”. The Marist Poll of more than...
WMUR.com
Maggie Hassan, Don Bolduc participate in debate produced by Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council
CONWAY, N.H. — Candidates involved in the race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate took part in a debate Tuesday morning that was produced by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc, sparred over issues...
3 South Shore incumbents face challenges for seats in U.S. House of Representatives
This is the third of three stories highlighting the South Shore's open seats on this year's statewide election ballot. Click here for an article about state Senate candidates, and here for an article about state House of Representatives race. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 22. Fiscal responsibility, securing the border, abortion rights, coastal resiliency and other hot-button issues have been raised this election season by the six candidates vying for three seats in U.S. House of Representatives. ...
NH Sen. Maggie Hassan Tackles NH’s ‘Food or Fuel’ Conundrum
Seacoast Current invited the Democrats and Republican candidates in the First Congressional District, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. With the costs of food and energy...
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
In Chittenden North Senate race, stark differences emerge between candidates
In the race for the lone state Senate seat in the new Chittenden North district this fall, voters have a choice between two candidates whose differences go well beyond party lines. Republican Rep. Leland Morgan and Democrat Irene Wrenner have drawn distinct policy differences between each other; they’ve funded their...
Comments / 0