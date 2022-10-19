ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Valley, NY

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
Patriot Ledger

3 South Shore incumbents face challenges for seats in U.S. House of Representatives

This is the third of three stories highlighting the South Shore's open seats on this year's statewide election ballot. Click here for an article about state Senate candidates, and here for an article about state House of Representatives race. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 22.  Fiscal responsibility, securing the border, abortion rights, coastal resiliency and other hot-button issues have been raised this election season by the six candidates vying for three seats in U.S. House of Representatives.  ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hot 99.1

U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church

The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy