Auburn, AL

Where does Tank Bigsby land in a re-rank of the 2020 recruiting class?

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Coming out of the 2020 class, current Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby was among the best running backs in the country. He joined Ole Miss’ Zach Evans who signed with TCU at the time and Texas’ feature back Bijan Robinson. This trio was set to make an impact in year one.

The trio combined for 1,952 yards on 278 carries with 13 touchdowns. No one had the workload that Tank received in the first season. He handled 138 rushing attempts while Evans and Robinson combined for 140.

In a recent re-rank of the 2020 class by ESPN (subscription required), where would they put this trio?

Bijan Robinson, who was originally the No. 21 prospect and No. 3 running back of the class is now listed as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 at his position. Hard to argue with those numbers, Robinson has averaged 7.0 yards per touch in 26 career games.

Tank Bigsby checks in at No. 2 at his position and No. 25 overall. Five spots below where ESPN ranked him in the 2020 class but remains the No. 2 running back of that class in this re-ranking.

The aptly named Tank was among the top running backs in the 2020 class and quickly established himself as one of college football’s best. A thickly built powerful runner with good balance and agility, he made an immediate impact, earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. Bigsby ran for more than 1,000 yards last season and is versatile with good receiving skills, as he remains a key playmaker in the Tigers’ offense in 2022. He is coming off a 179-yard, two-touchdown performance against Ole Miss.

This season, Tank Bigsby leads the Power Five backs with his mark of 4.72 yards after contact per carry. He has 467 total yards after contact and forced 40 missed tackles this season.

Unfortunately, current Ole Miss running back Zach Evans didn’t make the cut among the top 25 prospects in the re-ranking after being rated as the No. 1 running back of 2020 originally.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

