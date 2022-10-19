‘The Goldbergs’ Exclusive Photos: Erica & Geoff Introduce Their Baby To The Family

Image Credit: ABC

The October 19 episode of The Goldbergs will usher in a new chapter for the family. Erica gives birth to her baby in the highly-anticipated episode. Erica and Geoff are surrounded by their loved ones as they introduce their newborn to the world in our EXCLUSIVE photos.

Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg. (ABC)

Of course, Beverly is one proud grandmother. Beverly sweetly holds her grandchild in one of the photos. Uncles Adam and Barry seem smitten by the new member of the family. Lou, Margot, and Marvin are also at the hospital to meet the baby.

Hayley Orrantia, who plays Erica, opened up about how Erica has going to be as a mom. Motherhood is going to be an adjustment like it is for any new mom.

Geoff, Erica, and Beverly in the October 19 episode. (ABC)

“Erica has always been slightly selfish, and I think that there have been elements in the last few seasons where we’ve gotten to see her challenge herself to think of others and do for others. I think [the writers] are going to showcase a bit of Erica trying to find that balance between being an individual person with all the attention on her baby now. In the process of that, we’ll get to see her growing,” Hayley told TODAY.

The October 19 episode is titled “Uncle-ing.” The official synopsis for the episode reads: “With her due date approaching, Erica is over the exhausting pregnancy and demands a ‘babymoon.’ When things take an unforeseen turn, Geoff is tasked with producing the one person Erica needs more than anyone. Meanwhile, Adam and Barry seek out advice on ‘uncle-ing’ from some unexpected sources.”

The Goldbergs celebrate the addition of a new member of the family. (ABC)

As for the baby’s name, that will be revealed in due time. This is an exciting time for the Goldberg family. A joyous new beginning! The Goldbergs season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.