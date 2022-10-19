Read full article on original website
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen. Stimulus...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
When Will You Get Your Inflation Relief Check?
Millions of Californians have already received their Middle-Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, and there are still many more individuals that are still waiting for the check to arrive.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday
Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
I get paid $100 an hour just for reading books – my side hustle costs no money to start and I can do it in my pajamas
A YOUTUBER reveals how you can conduct a side hustle that earns $100 without leaving having to leave house. In a recently posted Youtube video, Diamond Chanel went through website ACX, which solicits audiobook recordings for thousands of e- books. How it works. Once you create an account, you will...
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
5 Signs You Should Cancel Your Sam's Club Membership
A Sam's Club Membership isn't for everyone -- and that's okay!
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
