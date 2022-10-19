ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change

A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
