Isaac Powell: 5 Things To Know About Broadway Star Playing Theo In ‘AHS: NYC’

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Isaac Cole Powell, 27, is a main cast member in season 11 of American Horror Story, which premieres October 19. Isaac’s best known for his hugely-successful career in Broadway, but now he’s emerging as a crucial player in Ryan Murphy‘s beloved horror anthology series that airs on FX. AHS: New York City will be Isaac’s second appearance in the franchise. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the actor and singer below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bbq6_0if5KtFp00
Isaac Cole Powell (Photo: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Isaac plays Theo in ‘AHS: NYC’.

Isaac plays Theo Graves in the eleventh season of AHS. The character poster shows Theo using a camera, which could be a hint at his profession. Theo is wearing black leather pants and a ripped white shirt that shows off his abs. His co-stars in the new season include Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, and more.

He starred in season 10 of ‘AHS’.

Isaac made his debut in the AHS franchise in season 10, American Horror Story: Double Feature. He played Troy Lord for four episodes in the second half of the season.

He’s been on Broadway.

Isaac’s first Broadway show was as Nikola Tesla in Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat in 2017. He appeared in Newsies and Mamma Mia! at the Pittsburg Civic Light Opera that same year, before scoring roles in Once on This Island and West Side Story, both in New York City. Isaac received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album for Once on This Island. He received a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance for West Side Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEerd_0if5KtFp00
Isaac Cole Powell (Photo: Everett Collection)

He starred in the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ movie.

Isaac played Rhys in the 2021 film adaption of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The film starred Ben Platt as the titular character, with Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, and Colton Ryan rounding out the cast.

He’s openly gay.

“I came out when I was sixteen,” Isaac told the Gay Times. “At that point I was attending a performing arts high school where there were gay people everywhere, so I couldn’t hide as much as I wanted to. Everybody saw me more for who I was and eventually I had to get really honest with myself.” Isaac revealed that his parents were ultimately supportive of his sexuality.

Comments / 0

 

