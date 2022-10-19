Read full article on original website
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?
There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
Mystery & Mayhem, Setting the Crime Scenes in the Big Lake Neighborhood
Increasingly you can find top-notch, high drama mysteries using our Lake Superior and north woods settings. In this issue, we query four successful mystery writers about why they choose this locale for their work. (Having gotten to meet all of them, I can say they are much sweeter than their sometimes dark novels.) We also give a list of the many murder, mayham or haunted books we’ve received in the last year as a sampler for your consideration.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
