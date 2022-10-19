ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly

Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Y-105FM

Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving

If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
theolafmessenger.com

Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough

“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

8 Haunted Minnesota Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. It's great to gather around the TV and see what haunted...
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota

Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
MINNESOTA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service

The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Award Winning Winter Attraction Is Returning to Minnesota

Your family will have a blast checking out one of the unique and breathtaking winter attractions in the entire country. There are only 5 of these "Icy Wonderland" attractions in the US and organizers say one will be opening in Minnesota again this year. Construction plans are already being made...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota unemployment rate remains low...Jensen not impressed

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan say they're celebrating 12 consecutive months of job growth, reflected in today's latest employment numbers that outpace the national rate, plus continued low unemployment. Republican challenger Scott Jensen is not impressed, saying Walz lockdowns during the pandemic put hundreds of thousands of people out of the work force, and now that they're coming back, he claims job growth. Jensen says the thing to look at is G-D-P growth -- and on that, Minnesota is in the bottom half of the nation, he says.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy