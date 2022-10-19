Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
Predators honor general manager Poile for 3,000 NHL games
NASHVILLE -- David Poile held a gold hockey stick in his right hand while used his left to salute a standing ovation from the Bridgestone Arena crowd on Saturday. The Nashville Predators were honoring their general manger moments before their game against the Philadelphia Flyers, recognizing his milestone of becoming the first NHL GM to reach 3,000 games.
Flyers down Predators on Joel Farabee’s 3-point game
Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists for the visiting Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 win against the Nashville
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
Gophers, redshirt freshman QB no match for Penn State
Minnesota started redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night.
NHL
New coaching systems bring changes to Stars' play
While it was pretty rare for the team to get whistled for eight penalties Thursday in Toronto, players and coaches were philosophical ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal. As the Stars transition to a new coaching staff and a new way of playing hockey, there will be bumps in the road.
NHL
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Eric Staal on a One-Year Contract
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Eric Staal on a one-year contract. "Eric is an experienced leader in this League and a tremendous competitor," said Zito. "His professionalism and veteran mindset will add value to our locker room on and off the ice."
NHL
FLAMES RE-SIGN DAN VLADAR
The Calgary Flames announced today a contract extension for goaltender Dan Vladar. The two-year contract extension will commence at the beginning the 2023-24 season, with an AAV of $2,200,000. Vladar is in his second season with Calgary after being acquired by the Flames from Boston on July 28, 2021 for...
NHL
CHL Notebook: Savoie works on game with Sabres while in WHL
First-round pick in 2022 draft gets daily pointers, criticism from NHL team. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
MacTavish enjoying being back in the game
Blues Assistant Coach returns to Edmonton on Saturday, where he won three Stanley Cups and served as head coach and general manager. For Craig MacTavish, adjusting to life behind an NHL bench again feels eerily similar to the first time he started working behind one. "I remember my first game...
NHL
Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game
Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
NHL
Avalanche Claims Dryden Hunt
The Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers from the New York Rangers. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has claimed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, has tallied one point (1g/0a) in three games with the Rangers so far...
NHL
Islanders Excited to Wear Fisherman Jersey
It's official - the Fisherman is back. For this year's Reverse Retro jersey, the New York Islanders cast out a line and reeled in a classic, throwing it back to 1995 with threads inspired by the team's fisherman jersey. REVERSE RETRO JERSEY | PREORDER NOW. The Islanders wore the original...
