ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars hoping to have DL Foley Fatukasi back vs. Giants

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1jrD_0if5Hvz400

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi has been out of action since suffering a quad injury in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sounded optimistic about getting him back soon.

“We’ll get him back in practice and hopefully he’s capable and he’s — obviously, he’s day-to-day still — but we’re hoping he makes it to Sunday,” Pederson told reporters Wednesday.

The Jaguars’ run defense struggled without Fatukasi against the Eagles and Houston Texans, allowing 326 rushing yards over the pair of losses. While Jacksonville held the Indianapolis Colts to only 45 rushing yards, the team was without its top two running backs and opted to pass 58 times.

On Sunday, the Jaguars will face the New York Giants who lean heavily on their star running back.

“We need all hands on deck with Saquon [Barkley],” Pederson said of the Giants running back. “I watched this guy for many years run all over of us. He’s one of those backs where he’ll get two, he’ll get three, he’ll get one, maybe a lost yardage play, and then bang, he’ll hit you for 50. That’s just the type of back he is, he’s an explosive running back.”

Through six weeks, Barkley leads the NFL in rushing attempts and he’s only 33 yards behind Nick Chubb for the league lead. Barkley also has 155 receiving yards. The Giants improved to 5-1 last week with a come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers. Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves. The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties vs Eagles

A couple Cowboys players lost their cool for a moment during last Sunday night’s tough loss to the Eagles. Now they’ll be losing a decent chunk of change, too. NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Saturday that linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 by the league for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he incurred in the third quarter. After breaking up (and almost intercepting) a Jalen Hurts pass, Parsons celebrated with a flex and had a few words for Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He was flagged for taunting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy