Top 10 Favorite Things about Minnesota in the Fall
The air is a bit cooler. The leaves are absolutely gorgeous and showing off in a variety of autumn colors. Fall is here! But what is the best thing about this season in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa?. Apple Orchards Didn't Make The Top 10 List of Favorite Fall...
Don’t Miss Out: Minnesota Fall Colors Final Push to Peak This Weekend
FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual autumn display. This year's drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state, although some maples have blown me away with vibrant color this fall.
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?
There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?
A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!
Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
26 Ready-to-Bake Cookie Products Part of Latest Recall in Minnesota
Before you turn the oven on to make delicious cookies, you'll want to check out the latest recall for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. A huge amount of cookie dough products are being pulled off the shelves due to the possibility of rubber in the products. That is NOT something you want to chew on.
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Legends Say People Mysteriously Disappear While Traveling This One Area in Wisconsin
Did you know that an area of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin is responsible for several mysterious disappearances and strange events? Well, I certainly didn't, and now I'm a little weirded out and seriously intrigued. The Infamous Lake Michigan Triangle. I'm assuming we've all heard stories about the unexplained plane crashes,...
Did You Know 4 of the World’s Worst Serial Killers Were From Wisconsin?
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the WORST. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
40+ Unique and Non-Candy Ideas For Minnesota Trick-or-Treaters
Are you looking for a few ideas on what to hand out for Halloween? If my kids are coming to your house in Minnesota, I recommend Reese's Peanut Butter Cups because, well, I eat a few of theirs with the "Mom Tax" that I've implemented for all candy-heavy holidays. But, if you've been looking for some "candy-free" options, below are LOTS of ideas to help you out this Halloween.
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi
Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Zinger! The 6.5 Times SNL Targeted Minnesota (VIDEOS)
We're just a few days past Saturday Night Live's 47th Anniversary, so it's the perfect time to remember some of the times Minnesota has been mentioned or made fun of on SNL. 6 1/2 Times SNL Mentioned or Made Fun of Minnesota. Fly High Duluth!. A local band, led by...
