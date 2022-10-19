ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Top 10 Favorite Things about Minnesota in the Fall

The air is a bit cooler. The leaves are absolutely gorgeous and showing off in a variety of autumn colors. Fall is here! But what is the best thing about this season in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa?. Apple Orchards Didn't Make The Top 10 List of Favorite Fall...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving

If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?

There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
106.9 KROC

Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted

People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?

A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!

Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!. A story in The Hill talks about it... Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

40+ Unique and Non-Candy Ideas For Minnesota Trick-or-Treaters

Are you looking for a few ideas on what to hand out for Halloween? If my kids are coming to your house in Minnesota, I recommend Reese's Peanut Butter Cups because, well, I eat a few of theirs with the "Mom Tax" that I've implemented for all candy-heavy holidays. But, if you've been looking for some "candy-free" options, below are LOTS of ideas to help you out this Halloween.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi

Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy