Inside Pulse
Blu-ray Review: Rumble
Rumble is a by-the-books movie through and through. The story is predictable and its target audience is parents who are looking for something that’ll keep the attention of their kids for 90-minutes. Is that a bad thing? Not at all. While average across the board, Rumble is enjoyable enough that once it’s finished you don’t regret having spent time watching it – though you also aren’t rushing out to tell others to watch it either.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour
Mike Oldfield didn’t write Tubular Bells to be the theme to The Exorcist, but the instrumental captured the film perfectly when it appeared on the soundtrack. The prog rock classic was one of the first compact discs I bought because I wanted to hear the instrumental piece so clearly and also not have to get up to flip over the album. This was a double-sided song. The song is one of those tunes that you hum at odd times. Now after being out for 50 years, Mike Oldfield went on the road to bring the mystical symphonic work to the people. Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour: Live At The Royal Festival Hall captures the concert. The Blu-ray and DVD of the night are coming out on November 18. Here’s the press release from MVD Entertainment Group:
Mystery Science Theater 3000 celebrates Halloween on the Gizmoplex in 3-D!
While the streets are haunted with ghosts and ghouls looking for full-size candy bars, Mystery Science Theater 3000 celebrates the holiday by taking the experiment to a new frontier. For the first time they’ll be in 3-D as they watch The Mask 3D. Can you handle Crow coming at you? The new show is part of the new Gizmoplex viewing center. Here’s the details from Shout! Factory:
