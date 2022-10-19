Mike Oldfield didn’t write Tubular Bells to be the theme to The Exorcist, but the instrumental captured the film perfectly when it appeared on the soundtrack. The prog rock classic was one of the first compact discs I bought because I wanted to hear the instrumental piece so clearly and also not have to get up to flip over the album. This was a double-sided song. The song is one of those tunes that you hum at odd times. Now after being out for 50 years, Mike Oldfield went on the road to bring the mystical symphonic work to the people. Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour: Live At The Royal Festival Hall captures the concert. The Blu-ray and DVD of the night are coming out on November 18. Here’s the press release from MVD Entertainment Group:

