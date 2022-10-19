ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
VikingsTerritory

Odell Beckham to Vikings Chatter Heats Up

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1 through Week 6, and that type of NFC North-leading record evidently draws the attention of a free-agent WR like Odell Beckham. Beckham last played for the Los Angeles Rams, where the LSU alumnus won a Super Bowl and tore his ACL on the same night.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Odds to Land Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham tore his ACL and won a Super Bowl on the same February night eight months ago — and is now shopping for a new team. Beckham, a free agent, is expected to sign with a team any day (or week) and physically return to a football field in November, perhaps around Thanksgiving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

