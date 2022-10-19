For the first time since losing opening weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will be heading into a matchup with a foul taste in their mouths. Losing to a rival hurts, but the show must go on and that means preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 7. It’s also the first time the Cowboys will be playing a team coming off of a bye week. After a divisional matchup on Sunday night on the road, the Lions will surely be the fresher team heading into the game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO