This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Odds Lions Beat Dallas Cowboys in Week 7
Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
Detroit Lions depth chart released for matchup vs. Cowboys
The bye week is over and on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to kickstart their 2022 season when they head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. With a win, the Lions would not only move to 2-4 on the season, but they would certainly flip the momentum on what has been a rough start.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
Lions final injury status report for Week 7 vs. Cowboys
The Detroit Lions will be without two regular starters when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 7. Five Lions players in total were ruled out of Sunday’s game due to injuries. The most notable losses are starting DE Charles Harris and WR DJ Chark. Harris...
6 important things to know about Cowboys' Week 7 opponent, the Detroit Lions
For the first time since losing opening weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will be heading into a matchup with a foul taste in their mouths. Losing to a rival hurts, but the show must go on and that means preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 7. It’s also the first time the Cowboys will be playing a team coming off of a bye week. After a divisional matchup on Sunday night on the road, the Lions will surely be the fresher team heading into the game.
Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team
After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
NFL games today: Chiefs vs 49ers headlines NFL schedule, NFL TV map Week 7
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers.
