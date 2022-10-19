ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 important things to know about Cowboys' Week 7 opponent, the Detroit Lions

For the first time since losing opening weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will be heading into a matchup with a foul taste in their mouths. Losing to a rival hurts, but the show must go on and that means preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 7. It’s also the first time the Cowboys will be playing a team coming off of a bye week. After a divisional matchup on Sunday night on the road, the Lions will surely be the fresher team heading into the game.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team

After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
IRVING, TX
The Associated Press

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week. Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Indiana outscored Detroit 36-23 in the quarter to erase a four-point halftime deficit. Mathurin’s fifth and final 3-pointer pushed Indiana ahead 108-97 with 3:57 remaining. The sixth-man boosted the Pacers’ edge in bench scoring to 58-29.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...

