ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday's Game

It's official: Dak Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. After missing the past five games with a broken thumb, Prescott announced that he would be the team's starter against the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback told reporters that he'll be on the field this weekend.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News

With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.
DENVER, CO
9News

Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after No. 9 Ducks make a statement vs. No. 10 UCLA

After the game on Saturday afternoon, Oregon Ducks’ head coach was asked a difficult question. His team had just beat the No. 10 UCLA Bruins by a score of 45-30 and taken the undisputed top spot in the Pac-12 conference. On top of that, he had just welcomed the arguable best coach in Oregon history, and gave him a taste of his own medicine with a high-flying offense that was unable to be stopped. Lanning was asked to describe how good it felt to be in his position, as a first-year head coach finding unfounded success so early on in Eugene. As...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy