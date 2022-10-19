Read full article on original website
Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday's Game
It's official: Dak Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. After missing the past five games with a broken thumb, Prescott announced that he would be the team's starter against the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback told reporters that he'll be on the field this weekend.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News
With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
Broncos injury report: Russell Wilson questionable for Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Wilson has been pushing to play and he has said he is a fast healer, jokingly suggesting that his “wolverine blood” helps him recover quickly. Denver’s staff, though, won’t want Wilson...
COLUMN: Ole Miss Falls After Rushing Attack Stalls vs. LSU
The Rebels lost their first game of the season to LSU after the Ole Miss offense hit a speed bump.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
12 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after No. 9 Ducks make a statement vs. No. 10 UCLA
After the game on Saturday afternoon, Oregon Ducks’ head coach was asked a difficult question. His team had just beat the No. 10 UCLA Bruins by a score of 45-30 and taken the undisputed top spot in the Pac-12 conference. On top of that, he had just welcomed the arguable best coach in Oregon history, and gave him a taste of his own medicine with a high-flying offense that was unable to be stopped. Lanning was asked to describe how good it felt to be in his position, as a first-year head coach finding unfounded success so early on in Eugene. As...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season
