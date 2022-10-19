Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Explaining Kyle Pitts' receiving production and his path to being a complete tight end
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Kyle Pitts lined up in the slot, a few yards from right tackle Kaleb McGary. The ball was snapped and instead of going out on a route, the Atlanta Falcons tight end cut inside McGary and blocked a San Francisco 49ers defender right out of the play.
Analyst Names 2 Wide Receivers Packers Should Trade For
The NFL has already been rocked by one blockbuster deal as the trade deadline approaches. Could another NFC contender upgrade its offense prior to Nov. 1? One NFL analyst believes that's necessary if the Green Bay Packers are going to have a shot at making the Super Bowl. Former NFL quarterback and ...
Yardbarker
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
ESPN
Broncos QB Russell Wilson a 'game-time' decision against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who has been a limited participant in practice this week because of a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High, as coach Nathaniel Hackett called Wilson's status a "game-time'' decision.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed
The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Sign WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette To Practice Squad
RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended) Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears. Chicago elected to cut him loose...
Comments / 0