10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and it marks the bye week for some key fantasy football wide receivers. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith will all be unavailable this weekend.
Updated Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines cleared the league's concussion protocol. Hines is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also on track to return, so Hines will play his usual complementary role on passing downs. It's worth noting that Deon Jackson played well over the last two weeks and might have earned a role in the backfield moving forward, which would likely cut into Hines' workload more than Taylor's.
Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines was a full participant again on Thursday and appears to be on track to return in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also a full participant.
