10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and it marks the bye week for some key fantasy football wide receivers. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith will all be unavailable this weekend.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Analysis: Has a new tight end savior emerged?
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy managers! If you are new to this article series, I will be using my Expected Fantasy Points model to determine which players relied on volume or efficiency to produce for fantasy. In short, the two metrics that we will use each week are:. Expected Fantasy...
Sporting News
Updated Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
NFL Odds: Giants vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The New York Giants will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. New York has...
Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
Vikings PFF grades on offense entering the bye week
The Minnesota Vikings enter the bye week at 5-1 and sit in a good spot with a two-game lead in the NFC North division. Despite the immediate success in the first year of the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, the Vikings still have a lot of room to grow. The main area that they should see growth is on the offensive side of the football.
numberfire.com
Colts' Nyheim Hines clears concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines cleared the league's concussion protocol. Hines is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also on track to return, so Hines will play his usual complementary role on passing downs. It's worth noting that Deon Jackson played well over the last two weeks and might have earned a role in the backfield moving forward, which would likely cut into Hines' workload more than Taylor's.
numberfire.com
Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice on Thursday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hines was a full participant again on Thursday and appears to be on track to return in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also a full participant.
Houston Texans lose top pass rusher Jonathan Greenard for at least 4 games with a calf injury
The Houston Texans have already gotten off to a tough start this season, now the hole they have dug themselves
