Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines cleared the league's concussion protocol. Hines is expected to play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is also on track to return, so Hines will play his usual complementary role on passing downs. It's worth noting that Deon Jackson played well over the last two weeks and might have earned a role in the backfield moving forward, which would likely cut into Hines' workload more than Taylor's.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO