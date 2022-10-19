ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Florida man arrested after planning to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Katlyn Brieskorn, Michael Bartiromo
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Deputies in Florida arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly planned to “start a war” with law enforcement officials, they say.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Glen Ressler, 42, had planned to engage deputies in a shootout, in retaliation for having his driver’s license seized during an earlier traffic stop. His license had been suspended, they said.

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

The sheriff’s office said they received word of Ressler’s threats toward deputies early on Sunday morning.

He had “armed himself intending to initiate an ‘active shooter’ situation with deputies and planned to ‘start a war,'” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.

Glen Ressler, 42, was arrested Sunday morning after deputies say he approached them carry firearms and wearing a tactical vest. (Photo from Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Several deputies responded to Ressler’s home in Interlachen on Sunday morinng.

“While approaching the residence, a deputy using night vision spotted Ressler approaching the deputies wearing a tactical vest while armed with the four firearms and extra ammunition,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Ressler was disarmed and taken into custody without incident, according to the statement.

Ressler was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, as well as one count of violation of a domestic violence injunction, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond, according to Putnam County inmate records.

Related
Action News Jax

Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student at Lake Weir Middle School broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
LADY LAKE, FL
Toby Hazlewood

$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border Patrol

On October 15, a Border Patrol Officer from Daytona Beach, Florida tweeted about the latest find of large quantities of illegal drugs being found washed up on a beach. In this incident, around 11 pounds of cocaine with a street value of £150,000 was found in a plastic-wrapped bundle by an innocent person walking on the beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for stealing 77 items from Walmart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Travis James Brendle, 40, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly filling a shopping cart with 77 items at Walmart and walking out without paying. Brendle entered the Butler Plaza Walmart around 1:00 p.m. yesterday and placed 77 items, including a flat-screen TV, clothes, baby products, bath...
GAINESVILLE, FL
