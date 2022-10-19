ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Snowiest Day In New York State History

Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

James A. Stevens, 59, Fairport NY

Jim was born in Wellsville, NY on March 20, 1963. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 59. He battled prostate cancer for the past 3 years with the same effort and determination he put into everything he accomplished in his shortened but full life.
WELLSVILLE, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Inside Rolling Hills Asylum with Owner & Resident Sharon Coyle

It’s October, and autumn in Western New York means there’s a chill in the air and lengthening shadows that make the evenings seem otherworldly. As Halloween draws near, the thoughts of many turn to manifestations of the supernatural. Rolling Hills Asylum (RHA) in East Bethany is one of the most popular locations, reportedly filled with paranormal activity. No one understands RHA’s history, unearthly inhabitants, and daily activity better than owner Sharon Coyle.
EAST BETHANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Are You Too Old To Trick Or Treat In Western New York?

A recent chat in a local suburban area of Buffalo raises a good question - how old is too old to trick or treat for Halloween?. So many of us have unforgettable memories of getting all dressed up in a fantastic costume to hit the houses in our neighborhood to stock up on snickers and smarties on Halloween night. Having a fun Halloween is a right of passage in childhood that many of us have carried over into our adult lives.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
HENRIETTA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

David A. Howe Library awarded over $150K by NY State

State Education Department Announces $34 Million for Public Library Construction. The David A. Howe Library in Wellsville is one of 223 public libraries to share in $34 million in funding to support construction and updates. The State Education Department said these funds help libraries construct new buildings, create additions, update electrical wiring and computer technology, improve broadband infrastructure, meet energy-efficiency standards, and renovate facilities to provide full accessibility to library users with disabilities and create meeting spaces to accommodate community needs. The Howe Library has been awarded $150,622. The library’s lower floor roof will be replaced to incorporate new weatherproofing, drainage systems, surface areas and interior plaster ceilings. Other recipients in Allegany County:
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State celebrates the inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustee Eunice A. Lewin with Dr. Steven Mauro, the thirteenth president of the college. ALFRED, NY, October 20, 2022 – In a ceremony that celebrated the pride, purpose, and promise of Alfred State College, Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated the 13th president of the college.
ALFRED, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween

In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
AMHERST, NY

