ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Comments / 12

Related
KLAW 101

Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
LAWTON, OK
chickashatoday.com

Cowboys and Pies

Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
CENTRAL HIGH, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Hibiscus Cafe expands after 23 years in business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than two decades the owners of Hibiscus Cafe have been dishing out delectable Greek cuisine from a small building across from the base. After 23 years in their former location, the owners decided they needed more space to accommodate all of the guests that walk through their doors each […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Yorkshire Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Yorkshire Terrier mix turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare by a community member who found her as a stray. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 22.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

City to hold surplus auction

Wichita falls (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls will be putting up hundreds of surplus items for auction. The auction will be held on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City Central Services Complex on Seymour Highway. Items up for bid will include vehicles, equipment , furniture as well as unclaimed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The Scariest Film in Oklahoma History is Getting a Sequel

Well let my childhood nightmares start up again. When I was seven-years-old a movie gave me some of the worst nightmares of my life. That movie was 'Twister'. I have already written many times before about how much this movie scared the crap out of me. That opening scene with dad getting sucked out of the storm shelter is burned into my brain.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters battle early-morning blaze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street. They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying

It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD names new chief of police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will soon have a new chief of police. Anthony Smith is coming from Buna ISD, where he served as chief of police since 2021. He will begin his role on Nov. 1. Smith brings with him a number of experiences, including being...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
LAWTON, OK
archercountynews.com

Whitsitt, Rich married

Johnathan Whitsitt, formerly of Archer City, married Courtney Rich, of Vernon, in an Oct. 14 wedding ceremoy in the 46th district courtroom by Judge Dan Bird. A reception is planned in Archer City for February. Whitsitt is the son of Jack and Kim Whitsitt while Rich is the daughter of Doug and Bonnie Bessire. Whitsitt is the grandson of Jim and Judy Meisenheimer. Rich is the mother to two…
ARCHER CITY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy