9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more

All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
PC Magazine

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review

Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps more often than big ones, and sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but its revised LED display is far more useful with more to show than just the time, and new motion sensors let you interact with the speaker with a tap. Considering the Echo Dot series has been a favorite of ours for generations, it’s little surprise that the 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot With Clock earns our Editors’ Choice award.
PC Magazine

Coway Airmega IconS Review

Everyone should want to breathe clean air no matter how small or large of a space they have. The attractive Coway Airmega IconS smart purifier splits the difference and can scrub the air in medium-sized rooms of up to 649 square feet. With a combination of a pre-filter and Coway’s Max 2 True HEPA and activated carbon filter, the appliance removes dust mites, pollen, bacteria, and other contaminants as well as odors. In addition, it pairs with a useful companion app via Wi-Fi and responds to voice commands. It's rather pricey at $699, however, especially when you consider it only offers PM2.5 air quality measurements and can get loud at its maximum fan speed setting. The Aura Air ($499) also gets a bit noisy, but it costs less, reports numerous air quality measurements, and covers rooms of roughly the same size.
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
TODAY.com

Walmart just announced the details of its Black Friday sale — what to know

It seems like Black Friday sales kicked off earlier than ever this year — and if you haven't been keeping an eye out, you may have already missed some of them. Target held its Deal Days event at the beginning of October, and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicked off just a few days later. Now, Walmart joins the list of retailers letting shoppers in on Black Friday savings way ahead of time.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12

2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Digital Trends

Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros

Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
PC Magazine

GE Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch Review

Most smart switches require a neutral (white) wire to maintain a Wi-Fi connection, but if your home was built before 1985 (or thereabouts), this might not be an option. If you fall into the latter category, the Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch ($44.99) is worth a look because it ditches that precondition. Instead, it uses internal circuitry and your existing load, line, and ground wires to ensure consistent Wi-Fi access. We like that the switch responds to both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but we're disappointed that you can't use it with ceiling fans or other third-party devices via IFTTT. The Wyze Switch is a better choice if you need support for other smart home platforms, but the Cync Smart Switch is worth checking out if you own an older home because it circumvents the need to rewire your junction box.
PC Magazine

Logitech Signature M650 Review

Sometimes, raising the bar is less important than setting the baseline. The $39.99 Logitech Signature M650 creates a new standard for the company's most basic productivity mouse. By design, this five-button mouse is as simple as can be. Not surprisingly, that leaves room for us to point out all the things it lacks, such as a more accurate sensor that can track on glass, the ability to connect to multiple devices, or extra inputs. Even so, we're impressed with how much functionality and polish it does offer. If you prefer to spend as little money as possible, you'll do well with this mouse.
Variety

Kore-eda Hirokazu Opens the Shutters of His ’Maiko House’ Series for Netflix

Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s best known auteur film director and a Tokyo International Film Festival regular, has unveiled a suite of images from “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” his debut drama series for streaming giant Netflix. Kore-eda (“Broker,” “Like Father Like Son,” and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters”) acts as producer, showrunner and co-writer of the show and directs some of the nine episodes. Alongside Kore-eda, Kawamura Genki (“Confessions,” “Villain,” “Your Name,” “Mirai”) is producing. Up-and-coming directors including Tsuno Megumi (“Ten Years Japan”), Okuyama Hiroshi (“Jesus”), and Sato Takuma (“Any Crybabies Around?”) are also directing individual episodes. All four directors and Sunada Mami...
The Verge

How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone

Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
Narcity

7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute

If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.

