Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Deals: Apple Watch Series 8 now $100 off, official MagSafe Battery Pack $74, AirPods 3, more
All of today’s best deals are now live for Thursday, and we’re tracking three notable discounts on Apple gear. Leading the way, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 8 with one of the first price cut; then go check out one of the best prices ever on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $74 as well as a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
PC Magazine
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review
Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps more often than big ones, and sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but its revised LED display is far more useful with more to show than just the time, and new motion sensors let you interact with the speaker with a tap. Considering the Echo Dot series has been a favorite of ours for generations, it’s little surprise that the 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot With Clock earns our Editors’ Choice award.
PC Magazine
Coway Airmega IconS Review
Everyone should want to breathe clean air no matter how small or large of a space they have. The attractive Coway Airmega IconS smart purifier splits the difference and can scrub the air in medium-sized rooms of up to 649 square feet. With a combination of a pre-filter and Coway’s Max 2 True HEPA and activated carbon filter, the appliance removes dust mites, pollen, bacteria, and other contaminants as well as odors. In addition, it pairs with a useful companion app via Wi-Fi and responds to voice commands. It's rather pricey at $699, however, especially when you consider it only offers PM2.5 air quality measurements and can get loud at its maximum fan speed setting. The Aura Air ($499) also gets a bit noisy, but it costs less, reports numerous air quality measurements, and covers rooms of roughly the same size.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
I’m a coin collector – your quarter may be worth over $143,000 see exact details to look for
YOUR 1932 Denver quarter may be worth up to $143,750 - but it must have these details. According to a coin collector by the name of thebowerscoinshow on TikTok, the quarter must have specific factors to grab that kind of cash. They recently posted a TikTok explaining that the quarter...
TODAY.com
Walmart just announced the details of its Black Friday sale — what to know
It seems like Black Friday sales kicked off earlier than ever this year — and if you haven't been keeping an eye out, you may have already missed some of them. Target held its Deal Days event at the beginning of October, and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicked off just a few days later. Now, Walmart joins the list of retailers letting shoppers in on Black Friday savings way ahead of time.
My side hustle makes $50 per hour – I can do it from home and only need my phone
ONE TikToker revealed that you could make $50 per hour by using your cell phone. The Influencer, who goes by karamkhalil_, informed his followers that teens could do this by helping realtors book listings. Besides making content for real estate, Khalil also uploads informative videos for teens willing to make...
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Expands Its "25 Years in China" Collection With the Air Jordan 12
2022 marks the 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand. Its 1997 opening year came at a time when the Air Jordan 12 was still new to shelves, thus it having a special connection to the country. Over the years, Jordan Brand has nodded to this with the silhouette’s inclusion in Chinese New Year celebrations for 2017 and 2019. In addition, the low-top version of the Air Jordan 12 was spotted as part of the “25 Years in China” collection earlier this year.
If You Have More Than $1,000 in Your Checking Account, Make These 3 Moves
You’ve done it. You’ve built up a little cushion in your bank account — $1,000! It feels good, right? Those days of checking your account balance in a panic are behind you. Congrats! You’re on the right path. Now it’s time to think about some longer-term goals....
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Digital Trends
Apple quietly launches unprecedented price cuts to its best MacBook Pros
Apple’s top of the line MacBook Pro 16-inch and 14-inch models are some of the best laptops the company has ever made — but they’re extremely expensive machines that rarely come down in price. However, Apple has quietly dropped the price on these sought-after laptops with some...
PC Magazine
GE Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch Review
Most smart switches require a neutral (white) wire to maintain a Wi-Fi connection, but if your home was built before 1985 (or thereabouts), this might not be an option. If you fall into the latter category, the Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch ($44.99) is worth a look because it ditches that precondition. Instead, it uses internal circuitry and your existing load, line, and ground wires to ensure consistent Wi-Fi access. We like that the switch responds to both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but we're disappointed that you can't use it with ceiling fans or other third-party devices via IFTTT. The Wyze Switch is a better choice if you need support for other smart home platforms, but the Cync Smart Switch is worth checking out if you own an older home because it circumvents the need to rewire your junction box.
PC Magazine
Logitech Signature M650 Review
Sometimes, raising the bar is less important than setting the baseline. The $39.99 Logitech Signature M650 creates a new standard for the company's most basic productivity mouse. By design, this five-button mouse is as simple as can be. Not surprisingly, that leaves room for us to point out all the things it lacks, such as a more accurate sensor that can track on glass, the ability to connect to multiple devices, or extra inputs. Even so, we're impressed with how much functionality and polish it does offer. If you prefer to spend as little money as possible, you'll do well with this mouse.
Kore-eda Hirokazu Opens the Shutters of His ’Maiko House’ Series for Netflix
Kore-eda Hirokazu, Japan’s best known auteur film director and a Tokyo International Film Festival regular, has unveiled a suite of images from “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” his debut drama series for streaming giant Netflix. Kore-eda (“Broker,” “Like Father Like Son,” and Palme d’Or-winning “Shoplifters”) acts as producer, showrunner and co-writer of the show and directs some of the nine episodes. Alongside Kore-eda, Kawamura Genki (“Confessions,” “Villain,” “Your Name,” “Mirai”) is producing. Up-and-coming directors including Tsuno Megumi (“Ten Years Japan”), Okuyama Hiroshi (“Jesus”), and Sato Takuma (“Any Crybabies Around?”) are also directing individual episodes. All four directors and Sunada Mami...
The Verge
How to make green bubbles easier to read on iPhone
Apple probably won’t be fixing the green bubble problem anytime soon. But over the weekend, while scrolling Reddit, I found an awesome setting that at least makes green texts a lot easier to read on my iPhone. (Thank you to u/oishiirecipe for sharing the steps!) By default, any texts...
Narcity
7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute
If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
