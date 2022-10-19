ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Lady Roadrunners make program history in cross country

The 20th-ranked State Fair Community College Lady Roadrunners finished fifth at the Indian Hills Invitational at the Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 14. The fifth-place finish was the best team finish in the history of the program for SFCC. Freshman Tanner Maggard led the team...
OTTUMWA, IA
Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt

The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
SEDALIA, MO
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill

Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
LAWSON, MO
EDSPC Welcomes First Ward Councilman Oldham to Board of Directors

EDSPC welcomed a new member to its board of directors Wednesday when it met for a quarterly meeting at noon at US Bank, 3615 W. Broadway. First Ward Councilman Tom Oldham represents the City of Sedalia on the board. He replaces former First Ward Councilman Jeff Leeman, who stepped down from Council several weeks ago. Leeman's seat was filled by Jack Robinson.
SEDALIA, MO
Sacred Heart Volleyball Beats La Monte on the Road

Sacred Heart JV won in two sets 25-13, and 25-5. Sacred Heart varsity beat La Monte, 25-14, 25-7 and 25-20. Varsity finished the regular season 27-6 and 9-1 in the Kaysinger Conference. Sacred Heart Varsity is hosting the Class 1 District 5 Tournament in the McGremlin Gym that started Thursday.
LA MONTE, MO
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director

State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
SEDALIA, MO
Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022

The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
FLORENCE, MO
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift

The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
SEDALIA, MO
New Audit Firm Issues ‘Clear Opinion’ to City of Sedalia

Sedalia City Council's meeting on Monday night began with three presentations under Finance and Administration and continued later with a fourth presentation under Public Works. “Williams Keepers LLC” of Columbia presented audit results to Council. Sedalia hired a new audit firm this year, it was noted. CPA Amanda Schultz...
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia, MO
