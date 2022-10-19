Read full article on original website
SFCC’s Missouri SBDC to Offer Services at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MO SBDC) at State Fair Community College now offers no-cost small business consulting and low to no-cost training programs in the Lake of the Ozarks area. Paige Jones is the Missouri SBDC business counselor who is working at the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus...
Lady Roadrunners make program history in cross country
The 20th-ranked State Fair Community College Lady Roadrunners finished fifth at the Indian Hills Invitational at the Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 14. The fifth-place finish was the best team finish in the history of the program for SFCC. Freshman Tanner Maggard led the team...
UCM Celebrates CIS Program Anniversary with AI Lab Opening in Lee’s Summit
The University of Central Missouri's Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies on Friday, Oct. 21 will celebrate its 52nd anniversary from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new UCM-Aureus Artificial Intelligence Lab, located at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee's Summit.
Heckart Center To Host Art Exhibit by Schmidt
The Heckart Community Center will host an art show by local artist Dustin M. Schmidt. The show will open on Monday, October 17, 2022 and is titled “Food in Film." The work is inspired by two of Schmidt’s great loves: food and movies. A self-portrait through other portraits, these original pieces feature well known food-centered scenes created in Dustin's signature, photo-realism, style with a focus on pop culture.
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill
Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
EDSPC Welcomes First Ward Councilman Oldham to Board of Directors
EDSPC welcomed a new member to its board of directors Wednesday when it met for a quarterly meeting at noon at US Bank, 3615 W. Broadway. First Ward Councilman Tom Oldham represents the City of Sedalia on the board. He replaces former First Ward Councilman Jeff Leeman, who stepped down from Council several weeks ago. Leeman's seat was filled by Jack Robinson.
Sacred Heart Volleyball Beats La Monte on the Road
Sacred Heart JV won in two sets 25-13, and 25-5. Sacred Heart varsity beat La Monte, 25-14, 25-7 and 25-20. Varsity finished the regular season 27-6 and 9-1 in the Kaysinger Conference. Sacred Heart Varsity is hosting the Class 1 District 5 Tournament in the McGremlin Gym that started Thursday.
Lady Grems Defeat Lady Eagles to Advance to Championship Match
Sacred Heart Varsity Volleyball defeated the Otterville High School Lady Eagles in three sets in District play Friday to advance to the Championship game. Sacred Heart Varsity came ready to play, said Coach Siron, winning 25-7, 25-12, 25-8. Sacred Heart (28-6) will face New Haven in the Class 1, District...
SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to SFCC for Thompson Conference Center
The Bothwell Foundation recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to State Fair Community College for its Thompson Conference Center which is used by the college and the public. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a...
Vinyl, Music, and Cocktails: Would It Work In Sedalia or Warrensburg?
If you know anything about me you know I love vinyl. So I think the concept of, for lack of a better term, a record bar would be a neat place to go hang out. Ya know, a cozy intimate bar with a great sound system, and a beautiful turn table, where you drop in to enjoy a cocktail, listen to a record, and maybe enjoy a conversation with a friend.
There Is Absolutely No Excuse To Be Bored in Sedalia This Weekend
Guys, I know you hear it a lot, especially on social media. "There's nothing to dooooo!" And while I'm not arguing that we could always have more fun stuff to do, particularly for the young people... this weekend, you have no excuse. This weekend, there are so many options of things for you and the family to get up to.
Funeral Announcements for October 20, 2022
The family of Caleb Garrett Brodersen, 16, of Florence, will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. Funeral service for Evelyn...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
Sedalia Park Board Purchases Scissor Lift
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
New Audit Firm Issues ‘Clear Opinion’ to City of Sedalia
Sedalia City Council's meeting on Monday night began with three presentations under Finance and Administration and continued later with a fourth presentation under Public Works. “Williams Keepers LLC” of Columbia presented audit results to Council. Sedalia hired a new audit firm this year, it was noted. CPA Amanda Schultz...
Sedalia To Install Pedestrian Safety Islands Around Horace Mann
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of West 16th Street and South Park Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School. 1100 W. 16th Street. The...
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
