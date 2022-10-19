Read full article on original website
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
Police investigate fatal shooting near bus stop in Phoenix
A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening near a bus stop in Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 6:36 p.m., where they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. ...
