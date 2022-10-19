ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Flemming says state-mandated high density development in Jackson is ‘not as bad as you think’

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming, hot on the campaign trail Thursday night, spoke to residents about New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing. For decades, elected officials in Jackson have railed against the state mandate to build large-scale, high-density affordable housing in the mostly rural community. Link << Listen to Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming speak in support of mandating affordable housing in Jackson. For many years, the township was forced to build apartments and townhouses under the state mandate. On Thursday, Flemming championed the affordable housing mandate. “What affordable housing is, they are monetarily restricted. [You The post Flemming says state-mandated high density development in Jackson is ‘not as bad as you think’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Renna Media

WHAT WHERE AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: When the Parkway cut through town, Part 2

The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.
KENILWORTH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
CLINTON, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022

It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?

Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Community News

The Water Log: Trenton Water Works Updates

Following a months-long compliance evaluation of conditions affecting Trenton Water Works (TWW), Governor Phil Murphy, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette, and Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora announced on October 12 the launch of a new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) initiative to better support and improve TWW. Through this initiative, the State will work with the City to enhance TWW’s technical and managerial capacity with the goal of improving the operations and maintenance of TWW to ensure that the system reliably produces safe drinking water that meets all requirements of the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act.
TRENTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change

Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey

LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
LYNDHURST, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. warns drivers to watch out for deer during mating season

WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A warning for drivers in New Jersey: Watch out for deer!It's mating season and that means more sightings, and possibly more collisions, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Even in the most densely populated state in the country, residents are accustomed to seeing deer just about everywhere. But as mating season for deer gets underway, they're more likely to cross roads and highways, increasing the danger for drivers. "They're really lovely. But you have to be careful," said Father Aziz John Hadodo, from New Milford. Call him blessed, but Father Hadodo has never hit a deer. "Time to time you see some that...
WYCKOFF, NJ
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
362
Followers
361
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

 https://www.themontynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy