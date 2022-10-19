The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.

