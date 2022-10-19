Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Related
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
Flemming says state-mandated high density development in Jackson is ‘not as bad as you think’
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming, hot on the campaign trail Thursday night, spoke to residents about New Jersey’s Council on Affordable Housing. For decades, elected officials in Jackson have railed against the state mandate to build large-scale, high-density affordable housing in the mostly rural community. Link << Listen to Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming speak in support of mandating affordable housing in Jackson. For many years, the township was forced to build apartments and townhouses under the state mandate. On Thursday, Flemming championed the affordable housing mandate. “What affordable housing is, they are monetarily restricted. [You The post Flemming says state-mandated high density development in Jackson is ‘not as bad as you think’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Renna Media
WHAT WHERE AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: When the Parkway cut through town, Part 2
The residential southside of Kenilworth bore the brunt of the Parkway cutting through town. Many of those homes moved were from the Oak Knolls section of town – roughly the area west of Michigan Ave., then south of Bloomingdale Ave. to Fairfield Ave. A good number were cape cod homes built in 1940-41 that had to be taken away in 1949 and 1950. A bunch were placed on empty lots along Cranford, Faitoute, and Quinton Aves. These relocated cape cods are still identifiable today by the fact that those homes had a front door with double windows on each side of the entry door. Homes on Michigan, Vernon and Union avenues also were uprooted. To help assure that there were sufficient lots in the area to relocate homes, Kenilworth acquired some land on Cranford Ave. from Cranford.
‘Say goodbye’ to historic Rova Farms in Jackson NJ this weekend
Almost a century ago — in the 1930s — a group of Russian immigrants settled in the Cassville section of Jackson Township, N.J. They purchased 1,400 acres of land there, which eventually came to be known as Rova Farms. Rova Farms is located in the Cassville section, in...
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
October 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Calhoun Street this afternoon. Trenton…
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
We Have Another Monmouth County, NJ Closure & It Screams Our Economy Is In Trouble
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
newjerseyisntboring.com
New Jersey Farmer’s Markets for Autumn 2022
It’s Autumn and we are always looking for places to purchase in-season NJ produce! Whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity that supports local farmers and local businesses…you can’t go wrong with stopping by your local NJ Farmer’s Market. I LOVE a farmer’s market.
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Community News
The Water Log: Trenton Water Works Updates
Following a months-long compliance evaluation of conditions affecting Trenton Water Works (TWW), Governor Phil Murphy, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette, and Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora announced on October 12 the launch of a new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) initiative to better support and improve TWW. Through this initiative, the State will work with the City to enhance TWW’s technical and managerial capacity with the goal of improving the operations and maintenance of TWW to ensure that the system reliably produces safe drinking water that meets all requirements of the New Jersey Safe Drinking Water Act.
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House In Lawrence Township
October 21, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–A driver having a medical event lost control of his vehicle on Lawrence Road…
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?
Why is it so hard to get a REAL ID appointment?Morristown Minute. A simple question from readers, so we did some research and searched for an answer – we found many, and they may upset you.
New Jersey takes aim at fossil fuel companies for lying about climate change
Nearly ten years to the day Hurricane Sandy wrought untold destruction across New Jersey and Hudson County in particular, state officials have announced a lawsuit launched against five major oil and gas companies, alleging they knowingly made false claims to deceive the public about the existence of climate change and the degree to which their fossil fuels products have been worsened global warming.
wrnjradio.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Somerset County
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Thursday in Somerset County, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 6:37 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Road and Amwell Road in Hillsborough Township, McDonald said.
70and73.com
Redeveloping Moorestown Mall: Plans for a liquor and wine store in former Sears Auto Center.
The push to redevelop the flagging Moorestown Mall property has attracted a new apartment complex, the largest ambulatory center for Cooper University Health Care and now a liquor and wine store. Jit Renjen of Edison has applied to the Planning Board to turn the now-closed, 22,612-square-foot Sears Auto Center on...
$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey
LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. warns drivers to watch out for deer during mating season
WYCKOFF, N.J. -- A warning for drivers in New Jersey: Watch out for deer!It's mating season and that means more sightings, and possibly more collisions, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday. Even in the most densely populated state in the country, residents are accustomed to seeing deer just about everywhere. But as mating season for deer gets underway, they're more likely to cross roads and highways, increasing the danger for drivers. "They're really lovely. But you have to be careful," said Father Aziz John Hadodo, from New Milford. Call him blessed, but Father Hadodo has never hit a deer. "Time to time you see some that...
themontynews
Skillman, NJ
362
Followers
361
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
Comments / 0