How to See the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower Caused by Halley's Comet This Week
Whenever the famed Halley's Comet makes a trip through the inner solar system every 75 years or so, it leaves behind clouds of dust and cosmic detritus. And each year around this time, our planet floats through some of those clouds, producing what we know as the Orionid meteor shower.
Meteor shower peaks this week: Best places, times to see Orionids
Sky watchers could be in for a treat this week. The Orionids meteor shower will peak Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday, Oct. 22, though you may still see plenty of shooting starts in the days surrounding the peak. The best time to watch the Orionids will be in the predawn hours of Friday morning.
How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower
Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Thursday night. Here's how to watch colorful streaks and fireballs lighting up the sky.
The Orionids appear when Earth travels through debris from Halley's Comet. NASA calls them one of the year's most beautiful meteor showers.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week. According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday. The Orionids are known for their brightness and...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Oct. 21. Here's what to expect
For a few days centered on Oct. 21st each year, the Earth sweeps through a swarm of meteoroids known as the Orionids; widely scattered debris shed by the most famous of all comets, Halley's Comet.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Look up! NASA’s asteroid-hunting spacecraft will slingshot past Earth this weekend.
The Lucy spacecraft needs a boost from Earth's gravitational field to continue its mission to explore the asteroid belt. Richard Menchaca/NASAWhile this Lucy won't be 'in the sky with diamonds,' it will be visible in the morning light.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
Solar eclipse of October 2022: When, where and how to see it on Oct. 25
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the moon will pass in front of the sun in the last solar eclipse of 2022. Here's everything you need to know.
Ultra-Hot “Super-Earth” Exoplanet 65 Light-Years Away Could Have No Atmosphere
GJ 1252 b is a rocky, terrestrial “super-Earth” that was discovered in 2020. Astronomers have given the exoplanet a closer look and found that it could have a very minimal atmosphere or possibly no atmosphere at all. The planet, which orbits an M-type star, is “the smallest exoplanet...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
No Telescope Needed: Orionid Meteor Shower Visible Thursday Night
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - You'll want to make time to look up tonight. People around the world will get the chance to see the Orionid meteor shower appearing like "shooting stars" across the night sky. The Orionid meteor shower gets it's name from it's proximity to the constellation Orion, which Thursday...
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
How to watch the last solar eclipse of 2022 online next week (Oct. 25)
The partial solar eclipse will only be visible from select areas on Earth, but thanks to the internet, astronomy fans elsewhere can catch the event online and for free.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Don’t Miss the Last Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022! Iowa Will Have a Prime View
We are all about to witness the last total lunar eclipse of the year!. You didn't miss the first one, did you? The first lunar eclipse of 2022 occurred overnight on May 15-16, 2022 so if you're kicking yourself make sure you put this one on your calendar right now!
