Minnesota State

CNET

How to See the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower Caused by Halley's Comet This Week

Whenever the famed Halley's Comet makes a trip through the inner solar system every 75 years or so, it leaves behind clouds of dust and cosmic detritus. And each year around this time, our planet floats through some of those clouds, producing what we know as the Orionid meteor shower.
AL.com

Meteor shower peaks this week: Best places, times to see Orionids

Sky watchers could be in for a treat this week. The Orionids meteor shower will peak Friday, Oct. 21 – Saturday, Oct. 22, though you may still see plenty of shooting starts in the days surrounding the peak. The best time to watch the Orionids will be in the predawn hours of Friday morning.
Gizmodo

How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower

Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
WALB 10

Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

(Gray News) - A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is expected to peak this week. According to NASA, the Orionid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-October, with optimum viewing on Friday. The Orionids are known for their brightness and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’

NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
iheart.com

No Telescope Needed: Orionid Meteor Shower Visible Thursday Night

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - You'll want to make time to look up tonight. People around the world will get the chance to see the Orionid meteor shower appearing like "shooting stars" across the night sky. The Orionid meteor shower gets it's name from it's proximity to the constellation Orion, which Thursday...
The Independent

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years

Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
