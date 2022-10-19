ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 11

???✌
3d ago

All of you democratic voters who still plan on voting blue are not TRUE CONSTITUTIONAL AMERICANS

Reply
6
Related
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Countering disinformation and election lies remains vital, says Oregon Secretary of State

Now that November election ballots are blanketing the state, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is sending out the message that voting here continues to be fair and secure. She told “Think Out Loud” that Oregon has a robust system for ensuring the integrity of elections, including regularly updating voter rolls and checking voter signatures to validate the vote.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness

SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Candidates for Oregon Governor Spar on Homelessness

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks to supporters after the results of Oregon's primary election are announced in Portland, Ore., Tuesday May 17, 2022. Kotek defeated Tobias Read to win the nomination. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) The candidates for Oregon Governor clashed on homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on...
OREGON STATE
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111

Ballot Measure 111, which requires the state to “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right” is a direct play on Oregonians’ sense of compassion. It’s well targeted considering Oregonians support, both philosophically and financially, health care access to residents regardless of income or citizenship status. Today, about 94% of Oregonians have health care coverage through publicly funded or private plans, one of the highest rates in the nation.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon governor candidates clash on homelessness, education, policing in final televised debate

Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy