3d ago
All of you democratic voters who still plan on voting blue are not TRUE CONSTITUTIONAL AMERICANS
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
opb.org
Countering disinformation and election lies remains vital, says Oregon Secretary of State
Now that November election ballots are blanketing the state, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is sending out the message that voting here continues to be fair and secure. She told “Think Out Loud” that Oregon has a robust system for ensuring the integrity of elections, including regularly updating voter rolls and checking voter signatures to validate the vote.
Congressman's ouster imperils Democrats' hold on Oregon seat
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — Progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner made seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader the first Democratic congressman to lose his reelection bid this year when she defeated him in their May primary. His ouster from Oregon’s 5th District, along with new boundaries that make the district a little less blue, is complicating Democratic efforts to hold the seat in the November midterm elections. As Election Day approaches, national political analysts are pegging the race between McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as a toss-up. The election of either candidate would be historic: McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first openly gay congressional delegate, while Chavez-DeRemer is one of two House candidates aspiring to be the first Oregon Latina elected to Congress. The 5th District isn’t the only surprisingly close contest for Democrats in Oregon: The party is under siege in a closely watched gubernatorial race and the newly formed 6th Congressional District is also competitive.
focushillsboro.com
Republican Christine Drazan Of Oregon Pledges To Oppose Mandatory Childhood Vaccinations
On Thursday, Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for governor of Oregon, joined the ranks of notable Republicans by pledging to oppose any move by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mandate COVID-19 vaccination dosages for young children. She told the Washington Examiner in an interview that she would...
KXL
Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
KXL
Candidates for Oregon Governor Spar on Homelessness
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek speaks to supporters after the results of Oregon's primary election are announced in Portland, Ore., Tuesday May 17, 2022. Kotek defeated Tobias Read to win the nomination. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) The candidates for Oregon Governor clashed on homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on...
Top takeaways from final debate in Oregon governor’s race
The three candidates in Oregon’s race for governor met for their final televised debate on Wednesday, clashing on key issues such as education and homelessness as each of them sought to set themselves apart in the consequential election.
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts
Oregon's Ballot Measure 113 looks to amend the state Constitution to say failure to attend 10 or more legislative floor sessions would be deemed "disorderly behavior" and disqualify a lawmaker from holding office the following term. The post A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts appeared first on KTVZ.
Interest groups behind misleading ‘Oregon voter guide’ face complaint of campaign finance violations
An Oregon voter has filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that public employee unions, Democrats and their political allies violated state campaign finance and ad disclosure rules with the design and funding of their official-looking website, “The Oregon Voter Guide.”. Brian Bishop, CEO of...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
WATCH: Exclusive with Christine Drazan, the candidate who could turn Oregon red
The Washington Examiner’s Sarah Westwood has an exclusive interview with Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. She could turn the state red for the first time in 40 years. The Washington Examiner spoke to Drazan after she held a homelessness roundtable discussion in Bend, Oregon.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on legally risky Measure 111
Ballot Measure 111, which requires the state to “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right” is a direct play on Oregonians’ sense of compassion. It’s well targeted considering Oregonians support, both philosophically and financially, health care access to residents regardless of income or citizenship status. Today, about 94% of Oregonians have health care coverage through publicly funded or private plans, one of the highest rates in the nation.
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
Oregon governor candidates clash on homelessness, education, policing in final televised debate
Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
kptv.com
Faith leaders campaign for measure that would tighten gun laws in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some Oregon faith leaders are urging voters to pass one of the strictest gun laws in the nation, and they plan to repeat that message every weekend up until the Nov. 8 election. Faith leaders are calling their statewide campaign for Measure 114, “Safe Oregon Sabbath.”...
thelundreport.org
Kitzhaber: Ballot Measure 111 Falls Short Of Oregon’s Needs
Former Gov. John Kitzhaber is adding his voice to the dialogue about Ballot Measure 111, saying it falls short of what Oregonians need for their health. A former emergency room physician, Kitzhaber was instrumental in Oregon’s shift to the coordinated care model for the Oregon Health Plan, which serves 1.4 million low-income Oregonians.
