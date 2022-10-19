Read full article on original website
It’s a Spectacular Spooky Weekend in Historic Smithville, New Jersey
It's less than two weeks until Halloween so it's the last couple of weekends before Halloween. This weekend will feature a lot of spooky events for the family to enjoy, including in the historic town of Smithville, New Jersey. If you have never been to historic Smithville you need to...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Is Daylight Savings Time About To End In New Jersey?
We are gearing up to move our clocks back in New Jersey, and possibly for the final time. This all started back on Sunday, March 13th of this year when we moved clocks forward or "lost an hour" for later sunrises and sunsets. Officials proposed to take Daylight Savings Time...
Here Are The Top 10 NJ Colleges Students Should Be Applying To
If you have a child that's currently a junior or senior in high school here in the Garden State, chances are, college has been a main topic of conversation for quite a while now. Before you narrow down your list too much, you should know about all the wonderful in-state...
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
OPINION: Totally Disagree With NJ’s “Most Terrifying” Movie Monster
I've lived in New Jersey for almost my entire life, so I'm speaking from experience when I say those of us who live here are pretty tough. A survey conducted by FrontierBundles.com concluded that the scary movie monster most NJ residents are most afraid of is Frankenstein. Frankenstein though, really?...
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
Jersey Girl Danielle Jonas Helps Friend Choose Bridal Gown on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ [VIDEO]
Celebrity wife and New Jersey native Danielle Jonas recently made an appearance on TLC's hit reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to help a friend pick out her perfect wedding gown. Danielle, who's married to Kevin of the Jonas Brothers, was on hand at Kleinfeld's bridal boutique in New...
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ
Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
