WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences
Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
NEW 55th Anniversary Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Collection at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In honor of the 55th anniversary of “The Jungle Book,” Dooney & Bourke has a new collection of bags inspired by the film. These are available in Disney Clothiers at Disneyland. The print is white...
Details Revealed for Using ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant With MagicBand+
Amazon announced more details about the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant coming soon to Echo devices. The Disney version of Alexa will be available on any Echo device, but a special version will be embedded in Echo smart displays and speakers at Disney resort hotels. MagicBand+ will also be compatible with “Hey, Disney!” Guests at home or in Disney resorts can play games with their Echo and MagicBand+, which will act as a game show-style buzzer reacting with lights and haptics.
New Dumbo, Bambi, Pinocchio, and Sorcerer Mickey Jewelry by BaubleBar at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. BaubleBar and Disney have teamed up again to release new jewelry inspired by “Dumbo,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio,” and Sorcerer Mickey. We found these in Ever After at Disney Springs. Dumbo. Dumbo BaubleBar...
Vault Collection 20th Anniversary Pullover and Sweatpants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s been over a year since the Vault Collection debuted, and it still delivers plenty of nostalgia for Walt Disney World’s history. Two new pieces of apparel inspired by the 20th anniversary celebrations continue the fun!
More Steel Added to CommuniCore Hall Structure at EPCOT
CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
New Fluffy Pink Spirit Jersey Now Available at Disneyland for Kids & Adults
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’ve ever wanted an extra-fluffy Spirit Jersey to tide you through those chilly California winters, better head on down to the World of Disney Store at the Disneyland Resort, where we found a fluffy pink Spirit Jersey for both adults and kids!
More Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney Items Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While we’ve already seen plenty of the Princess Tiana Color Me Courtney items which first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, some more items have made their way down to the Disneyland Resort. Princess Tiana Color Me...
Refurbishment Underway on Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s refurbishment of guest room balconies at the Copper Creek Villas of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is underway. Scaffolding surrounds one corner of the building. We didn’t see any crew members during this trip. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
Metal Disney Visa Card Coming Soon, ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ Coming to Magic Kingdom, Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, and More: Daily Recap (10/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week
During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.
Disney California Adventure Hours Extended For Week of Thanksgiving 2022
Disney California Adventure hours have been extended during the week of Thanksgiving 2022. From Saturday, November 19 through Saturday, November 26, Disney California Adventure will remain open until 11:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m. It will continue to open at 8:00 a.m. For more information on booking your next trip...
‘Zootopia’-Themed Her Universe Apparel Line Debuts at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We know how much you love to “Try Everything”, and now there’s some new “Zootopia”-themed apparel from Her Universe you can try over at the Disneyland Resort. Her Universe “Zootopia” Yax Cap...
Disney Visa 100th Anniversary Metal Card Coming Soon for Premier Members
Chase, Visa, and the Walt Disney Company have announced a multi-year expansion of the Disney Visa Card program, including a special Disney 100th anniversary metal card available to Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers next year. The new, limited-edition card will be released in January 2023. It will be available to new...
New Tree-Shaped Lamp Posts Added to Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ at EPCOT
Last week, we saw crew members testing one of the water features at Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT. More details have since been added to the attraction, which is scheduled to open in late 2023 as part of the World Nature neighborhood. There are several...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/17/2022 (Pixar Holiday Spirit Jersey and Crocs Arrive, Series 3 of Walt Disney World Figures, & More)
Good Morning, Movie Stars! It’s merchandise Monday, and we’re strolling through Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the hunt for all things new. Let’s get going. Right off the bat, we found three new popsockets in The Darkroom. Goofy and Sorcerer Mickey are a metal material, and pretty heavy, while the Mickey Mouse icon is oversized.
New ‘The Mandalorian’ Collectible Medallions Machine in Downtown Disney District
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collectible medallions machine featuring “The Mandalorian” designs has arrived at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. There are four designs, and collectors can purchase all four for $15. The designs feature...
BREAKING: ‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire at EPCOT
Following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT, one of the barges has caught fire on World Showcase Lagoon. Twitter user @tim_beekman reported that the barge caught fire following this evening’s performance of “Harmonious” at EPCOT. The barge on fire appears to be one of the fireworks barges docked near the taco-shaped multimedia barges.
