More Details Released About New Scene Coming to Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Featuring ‘Frozen,’ ‘Mulan,’ and ‘Aladdin’

disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Celebs Visit Disney Theme Parks!
See which famous stars have visited the happiest place on earth over the years
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
A new limited release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Access Disneyland’s NEW Haunted Mansion PhotoPass Lenses
Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash sold out months in advance, but if you got your ticket, be prepared to try all the snacks and see lots of characters. If you’re celebrating the occasion during normal Disneyland operating hours instead, there’s still plenty to check out. And if you’re a Magic Key Holder, there are a few special Haunted Mansion PhotoPass lenses available just for you!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Overbooks Some Port Adventures & Onboard Experiences
Guests who booked Port Adventures and other onboard experiences on October 19 and 20 may see their plans cancelled following an error which allowed these activities to be overbooked. Messages are being sent out from Disney Cruise Line and travel agents apologizing for the error. No specific details were given...
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent the Disney Parks–especially Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort–have been very vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining views, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
WDW News Today
Tenrec Hedgehog Mom Glitter Toaster Strudel Has Seven Babies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Tenrec hedgehog mother Glitter Toaster Strudel gave birth to seven hoglets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently. Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment, shared photos of the babies on Instagram. Penning wrote:. Mom, Glitter Toaster Strudel, gave birth to seven lesser Madagascar tenrec hedgehogs...
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Teaser Trailer and Character Posters Released
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” arrives in theaters on November 11, and a new teaser trailer has just been released. A new set of character posters has also debuted. Letitia Wright is reprising her role as Shuri. Tenoch Huerta is making his Marvel debut as Namor. Angela Basset returns as...
disneydining.com
New Food Offerings Coming to Disney Park to Celebrate Highly-Anticipated New Movie
On November 11, Marvel will release one of its most anticipated movies of the year — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film will see a number of role reprisals, including Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. The new movie will address the death of King T’Challa — AKA Black Panther — who was originally played by Chadwick Boseman. Sadly, Boseman passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.
WDW News Today
Details Revealed for Using ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant With MagicBand+
Amazon announced more details about the "Hey, Disney!" voice assistant coming soon to Echo devices. The Disney version of Alexa will be available on any Echo device, but a special version will be embedded in Echo smart displays and speakers at Disney resort hotels. MagicBand+ will also be compatible with "Hey, Disney!" Guests at home or in Disney resorts can play games with their Echo and MagicBand+, which will act as a game show-style buzzer reacting with lights and haptics.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
WDW News Today
NEW 55th Anniversary Jungle Book Dooney & Bourke Collection at Disneyland Resort
In honor of the 55th anniversary of "The Jungle Book," Dooney & Bourke has a new collection of bags inspired by the film. These are available in Disney Clothiers at Disneyland. The print is white...
WDW News Today
New Dumbo, Bambi, Pinocchio, and Sorcerer Mickey Jewelry by BaubleBar at Walt Disney World
BaubleBar and Disney have teamed up again to release new jewelry inspired by "Dumbo," "Bambi," "Pinocchio," and Sorcerer Mickey. We found these in Ever After at Disney Springs. Dumbo. Dumbo BaubleBar...
WDW News Today
NEW Mickey Comic Strip Jean Jacket From Disneyland Resort
Keep warm and stylish this winter with a new Mickey comic strips jean jacket. We first found it in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Mickey Comic Strips Jean Jacket – $74.99. The print varies...
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Caps & Hand Puppets Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This past August, we reported that a new shop, the Character Shop, has opened on the Lower Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood. It is not far from the Warp Pipe that will take guests into Super Nintendo World in early 2023.
WDW News Today
‘Celebrity Authentics’ Memorabilia Store Coming Soon to Universal CityWalk Hollywood
The glitz and glamour of Hollywood doesn’t have to end when you leave Universal Studios Hollywood for CityWalk, pretty soon there will be a new shop called Celebrity Authentics, dedicated to autographed celebrity memorabilia!. The shop is setting up in the former Sketchers location, next to Locker Room by...
